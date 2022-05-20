25 Investigates: Results of trooper crash probe withheld

25 Investigates has learned a Massachusetts State Trooper is off the hook after crashing into a Quincy home early Labor Day morning.

Trooper Kevin Keith of Quincy, was off duty when he lost control of his pickup on Manet Ave. In September, 25 Investigates reported that Keith had been driving on 3-wheels, “causing all sorts of sparks,” according to a police radio transmission. Keith lost a wheel in a previous crash with a guardrail but that fact never made it into the police report. Quincy Police claimed to have no record of the guardrail crash when 25 Investigates first asked about it.

Following our initial story, Quincy Police said it would review the crash and the department’s handling of it. 25 Investigates has emailed Quincy police 9 times since October requesting an update. A spokesperson repeatedly told us no updates were available because the investigation was ongoing.

On May 9th, Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel found Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch (D) at a public event and questioned him about the case. Koch said he was aware of the investigation but had not been briefed. He said Quincy has “excellent, professional police” and he denied that Trooper Keith received special treatment.

The following day, a police department spokesperson sent 25 Investigates a “clarification”. The spokesperson said an “external review by an outside agency” is still ongoing but the crash investigation concluded on September 23rd and a “citation and criminal complaint were filed”. The department did not reveal why that detail was withheld for so long.

We shared the email exchange with retired MA State Police Major Dennis Galvin. He’s the President of the Massachusetts Association for Professional Law Enforcement.

“You made a legitimate inquiry into that situation, and you did not get a forthright response, and you’ve had to drag it out. That does not bode well for establishing public trust.” Galvin said.

25 Investigates requested a copy of the complaint Quincy Police filed against Keith at Quincy District Court. A clerk would neither confirm nor deny a complaint existed. A source inside the court, who requested anonymity, tells 25 Investigates Quincy Police requested a secret clerk magistrate hearing for Trooper Keith. According to the source, “No evidence or eyewitness testimony to any wrong doing” was presented at the closed-door hearing and the complaint was dismissed.

25 Investigates also reviewed Trooper Keith’s driving record for the “citation” Quincy Police issued him.

We could find no record a citation was upheld.

25 Investigates requested an interview with Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan. Our request was denied.

Dennis Galvin said police accountability and transparency are crucial for public trust and officer safety.

“If there’s a cloud over a particular department, those people that are inclined to hurt and injure the police now feel justified to do so. And we need to make sure that they don’t have that justification,” he said.

In September, State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said the agency had asked Quincy Police to, “share any findings of their investigation, upon its completion, that relate to the off-duty Trooper.”

Procopio did not respond when we requested an update earlier this week.





