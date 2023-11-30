25 Investigates: Need for school safety aid outpacing available funding

Fewer than one-third of 136 Massachusetts public schools who applied for funding to upgrade their security systems ended up getting that federal aid.

That’s according to 25 Investigates’ analysis of state data.

Since the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Massachusetts has directed millions of dollars of federal funding for school security upgrades.

That includes nearly $3 million sent to 42 school districts in July from the Safer Schools and Communities Initiative.

A spokesperson for the Office of Grants and Research told 25 Investigates that 136 schools had applied for funding from the Safer Schools and Communities Initiative

That means more than two-thirds of those schools will have to seek funding for their security upgrades elsewhere.

Schools said they’d use the funding for upgrades including: installation of new interior doors, security enhancements at building entrances and upgraded central communication systems.

Following the school shooting in Newtown, Ct., a Massachusetts state task force examined school safety preparedness.

The 2014 state task force came up with nearly 30 recommendations to boost security in Massachusetts schools, including more state funding for school safety assessments.

The task force also recommended an anonymous threat reporting mechanism for students and citizens to report threats.

Other recommendations for schools included:

A screening process for all visitors



Only allow one main entrance for all members of the public.



Escort non-employee visitors to and from their destinations.



Plans for events with large numbers of visitors (election days, public performances, etc.)

