25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.

25 Investigates has just confirmed with the New Hampshire Attorney General that the AG and Manchester Police will provide an update on the investigation into missing #HarmonyMontgomery on Thursday. More details to come @boston25 — Kerry Kavanaugh (@KerryKavanaugh) August 10, 2022

Harmony hasn’t been seen since 2019 when she was in the care of her father, Adam Montgomery. She was 5 years old when she was last seen.

Mass. DCF ‘failed’ case of missing NH girl Harmony Montgomery and the ‘risk’ she faced at home

In June of this year, investigators searched an apartment building on Union Street in Manchester, N.H. and removed a refrigerator and other items. The apartment is where Adam and Harmony’s stepmother Kayla Montgomery once lived, though it is unclear if Harmony herself ever lived there.

Investigators remove evidence from apartment tied to Harmony Montgomery

Adam Montgomery, a man with a lengthy criminal record, was indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury in March on a felony charge of second-degree assault, alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019.

Kayla Montgomery was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of theft by deception, alleging that she told New Hampshire Health Department workers that Harmony was a member of her household from November 2019 to June 2021, and that she received food stamp benefits for Harmony.

Story continues

Kayla was also arrested in June on perjury charges.

Both have pleaded not guilty and told police that Harmony was living with her mother in Massachusetts.

Adam is currently in custody, while Kayla is out on bond.

Sources have told 25 Investigates Adam Montgomery has not cooperated with the investigation.

More of 25 Investigates’ coverage of Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance:

25 Investigates: Lawmakers put the brakes on proposed Harmony Montgomery Commission

First glimpse inside the NH apartment searched in Harmony Montgomery investigation

Harmony Montgomery’s mother tells Boston 25 News, ‘this is no longer a rescue mission’

Group sends Harmony Montgomery birthday cards to jailed father, Adam

Internal review of New Hampshire’s handling of Harmony Montgomery’s case released

Boston 25 News Special Report: Searching for Harmony Montgomery

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW