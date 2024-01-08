25 Investigates: Sources say Gov. Healey to announce emergency budget cuts

25 Investigates has learned Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey plans to announce emergency budget cuts following six straight months of lower-than-projected revenues, according to multiple sources. Boston 25 News has been tracking declining state revenues.

An announcement is expected early this week.

The Governor has the authority to make such cuts under Section 9C of the Massachusetts constitution. When projections fall short of revenue, the Governor can make emergency cuts to balance the budget.

As of December 2023, the revenues were $769 million less than the year-to-date benchmark. The Governor is targeting cuts that will total around $375 million. There are likely other initiatives in place to make up for the shortfall without impacting the budgets of core programs.

Sources who were briefed on the 9C cuts Sunday told 25 Investigates the cuts will come to locally earmarked funds. They anticipate 50% cuts to those local earmarks.

Though it’s not a total loss, sources say these are targeted community needs and community programs.

In a statement, Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz said, “In light of revenue collections coming in lower than the benchmark over the first six months of the fiscal year, Governor Healey has directed me to evaluate any and all necessary steps to ensure that the FY24 budget can be balanced at the end of the fiscal year. We will provide more information in short order.”

25 Investigates has reached out to the Governor’s office about the 9C cuts, but they would not comment at this time.

Boston 25 News will update this story as it develops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

