25 Investigates: Substitute teacher arrested at Hingham Middle School

25 Investigates has learned a substitute teacher was arrested at Hingham Middle School last week.

A Hingham Police spokesperson confirmed Charlotte Cody, of Scituate, was called down to the school’s office and taken into custody without incident on Friday, Oct. 27, around 10 a.m.

A public police log shows Cody was arrested on a warrant filed in the state’s warrant management system.

A police spokesperson said the warrant was related to a probation violation out of Hingham District Court but no other information about the case was immediately available. 25 Investigates has requested a copy of the arrest report.

25 Investigates also sent an email to Hingham Superintendent of Schools Margaret Adams, Ed.D., requesting to know if a criminal background check was performed on Cody before she was hired and when parents were first alerted about the incident.

Two parents who contacted 25 Investigates reporter Ted Daniel said Dr. Adams sent an email about the arrest today.

According to a copy of the email, no students witnessed the arrest.

“The information we received from the police indicated the matter was related to matters outside of the Hingham community,” Adams wrote in the letter to the school community. “Although personnel matters are confidential and the specifics of such matters may not be discussed, we take student and staff safety very seriously. In this case, the district followed all its regular employment procedures and processes.”

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

