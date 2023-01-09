25 Investigates: Trash trailers impounded in connection to missing Cohasset woman investigation

25 Investigates has learned investigators have impounded two trash trailers in connection to the search for the missing Cohasset mother, Ana Walshe.

The owner of the business that manages the trailers told Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh police contacted him Saturday night and he hauled two 48-foot trailers to an agreed-upon location.

He says the trash trailers were located at a transfer station on Cedar Street in Cohasset and were likely last emptied before the New Year’s holiday.

25 Investigates has learned investigators impounded two trash trailers in connection w/ search for #Cohasset mom, Ana Walshe. Owner of business that manages the trailers told me police contacted him Saturday night. He says they were likely last emptied before New Year’s holiday. pic.twitter.com/ucpSRCfPf0 — Kerry Kavanaugh (@KerryKavanaugh) January 9, 2023

Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe

Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe

Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe

Ana Walshe

Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home

Police investigating the area near Ana Walshe's home

Police investigating Ana Walshe's home

Police investigating outside of Ana Walshe's Cohasset home

Police investigating Ana Walshe's home

The pool that was drained outside the Walshe home

Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. She has three young children between the ages of two and six.

The husband of Ana Walshe, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arrested on Sunday for misleading police in their investigation into her disappearance, the DA’s office said. He faced a judge Monday and was ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot

During the court hearing, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told the judge that a blood-covered knife and other bloody spots were found in Ana’s home following a search over the weekend.

Surveillance video from inside a Home Depot in Rockland also showed Brian buying a tarp, mops, tape, and other cleaning supplies, Beland added.

According to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley, a family member last saw her in her Cohasset home between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day. There is no indication she ever arrived at the airport and Walshe’s cellphone, credit and debit cards have been inactive since her disappearance on Jan. 1.

Story continues

Brian and Ana’s employer reported her missing three days later on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Members of the Cohasset Police Department and the Massachusetts Special Emergency Response Team began combing the woods near Walshe’s Cohasset home on Friday, Jan. 6 and authorities announced they would not actively resume the search unless they gained new information that warranted its renewal.

Despite the announcement of the suspended search, police cruisers descended on the Walshe’s home Sunday morning. Troopers and Cohasset police officers could be seen filing in and out of the Walshe’s home. Three children were also spotted being shuttered into cars that then drove away from the house. Ana and Brian Walshe have three children together.

According to a law enforcement source, the couple’s three boys are now in state custody.

A spokesperson for the Cohasset Police department told Boston 25 News on Saturday that detectives from the town’s police department and Massachusetts State Police arrived in Washington D.C. Saturday before returning Sunday.

Sources told Boston 25 News that a search warrant had been executed at the Walshe’s Cohasset home.

Bojana Bogosav, a news editor in Ana’s homeland of Serbia, told Boston 25 that concern has been growing among family and friends.

Brian previously pleaded guilty in federal court two years ago after prosecutors say he took two Andy Warhol paintings from a friend in South Korea, put the authentic art for sale on eBay, then delivered fake paintings to a buyer. He is on house arrest pending the outcome of that case.

Brian is due back in court at a later date.

An investigation by Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police into the disappearance of Ana remains open and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW