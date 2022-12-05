25 Investigates: Trial for man accused of murdering woman in Worcester restaurant delayed until June

The trial for the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in the middle of a crowded Worcester restaurant in July 2019 will stand trial on June 12, 2023.

As 25 Investigates has documented, Amanda Dabrowski was at the restaurant for a book club meeting. Police records show the suspect, Carlos Asencio may have been tracking Amanda and attacked her at the restaurant as she was heading to the restroom, stabbing her multiple times. Bystanders tackled Asencio and held him down until the police arrived.

Carlos Asencio’s trial was originally set to begin today December 5th. The case itself had been delayed by pandemic-related court closures and the lengthy psychiatric evaluation Asencio underwent. As we first reported in January, Asencio is seeking an insanity defense.

25 Investigates has followed this complicated case of alleged domestic violence from the very beginning. We uncovered records that show Asencio is also suspected of attacking Amanda during a home invasion months before her murder. Investigators say he then fled the country but snuck back in despite the warrant out for his arrest.

Amanda’s father, Ed Dabrowski, told Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh the delay is very frustrating but they have learned to be patient.

July 3rd, 2023 will mark 4 years since Amanda’s murder.

Amanda Dabrowski in a family photo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW