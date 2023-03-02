25 Investigates: Two charged in connection with Brockton RMV Driver’s License Fraud

Two people have been charged in connection with separate conspiracies to provide passing test scores to people who failed driving tests at the Brockton Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV).

Mia Cox-Johnson, 43, of Brockton is charged with two counts of extortion and one count of conspiring to commit extortion. Cox-Johnson was a manager at the RMV service center in Brockton.

She’s accused of taking money in exchange for giving passing test scores on learner’s permit tests for regular and commercial driver’s licenses. One person allegedly paid her $1,000 in cash to pass a relative who failed their permit test six times when taking it in their native language.

Estevao Semedo, 61, also of Brockton, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud. He is the owner of Brockton driving school. He’s accused of paying a road test examiner at the Brockton RMV to approve driver’s license applicants who never completed or passed tests.

As a result of the fraud, the RMV mailed driver’s licenses to unqualified applicants, according to the US Attorney’s office in Boston.

Both individuals have agreed to plead guilty. Plea hearings have not yet been scheduled by the court.

This is a developing story and 25 Investigates will continue to bring you updates.

