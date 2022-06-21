25 Investigates: Two MA Court Officers suspended amid allegations of ‘abuse’ against teen in custody

Less than a year after an investigation concluded into claims of hazing and abuse at the Trial Court Officers Academy, a new investigation is underway involving the conduct of two court officers.

25 Investigates learned two assistant chief court officers at Quincy District Court have been placed on paid leave and are being investigated for their treatment of a male juvenile in lock up.

Investigative reporter Ted Daniel learned the case involves a 13-year-old boy with a juvenile court record who was brought into Quincy District on a criminal charge.

Two sources tell 25 Investigates the teen mouthed off while being taken back to lock-up after a hearing and at least one court officer, Brianne Queeny, responded with force.

The 13-year-old boy, who we’re told was handcuffed behind the back and in leg irons in a basement holding cell, reported that Queeney physically abused him after he appeared before a Judge.

A source with direct knowledge of the investigation said Queeney “inflicted pain…by manipulating the leg irons…” around the teen’s ankles. The source said the boy was yelling in pain.

The Office of the Trial Court did not become aware of the Dec. 23 incident until months later when a formal complaint was filed with the Department of Children and Families (DCF), said the sources.

Our team reviewed a state document that shows DCF found evidence to support claims of “physical abuse” and “neglect” against Queeney and Assistant Chief Court Officer John Cahill.

Cahill and Queeney were both in the cell at the time, according to one of the sources.

25 Investigates learned the encounter was captured on video and copy has been provided to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

A DA spokesperson confirmed “the office is investigating an incident that occurred in QDC [Quincy District Court] on 12/23/22…”

We made multiple attempts to locate Queeney and left a message with her stepfather, but she has not responded.

John Cahill released a statement through his attorney, disputing the findings of the DCF investigation. Attorney Sarah L. Westra described Cahill as a decorated veteran of the United States Army National Guard.

“Mr. Cahill found himself in a volatile situation, not of his own making, and acted appropriately throughout, doing his utmost to mitigate the tense situation,” she said.

According to Attorney Westra, the same teen was later arrested when he was discovered to be in possession of a large capacity firearm.

DCF confirms it has wrapped up its investigation. Meantime, investigations by the Norfolk DA and the Trial Court continue.

The trial court declined our request for comment on the investigation. The office would not confirm or deny that the two assistant chiefs are on paid leave.

