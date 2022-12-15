25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident

Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington.

Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.

A hearing on the case was held on December 6th in Brockton District Court.

Hearing for local selectman in alleged “road rage” incident in Abington

On Thursday, 25 Investigates learned a Magistrate denied the charges against LaMattina citing a lack of probable cause.

The decision means the case will not go to arraignment and it will be wiped from LaMattina’s record.

LaMattina has been ordered to reimburse the other driver $100 for damage caused to his cell phone holder according to Brockton District Court.

