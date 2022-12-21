25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon pleads not guilty on criminal charges of sexual assault

25 Investigates was in a Woburn courtroom as a former orthopedic surgeon pleaded not guilty Wednesday to criminal charges related to sexual assault allegations.

Doctor James DeVellis was arraigned on indecent assault charges and was released on personal recognizance, ordered to surrender his passport and to have no contact with the victim and his family.

Boston 25 started hearing from alleged victims of Doctor James DeVellis back in 2016. Those victims, teenage boys, also shared their complaints with the State Medical Board when they recalled inappropriate touching during their visits with Dr. Devellis.

Devellis was working at Excel Orthopedics in Woburn at the time of the original allegations in 2016.

For years 25 Investigates has reported on concerns that DeVellis could not face charges due to a loophole in the Massachusetts law that prevents doctors from being prosecuted on many claims of sexual assault and misconduct. It had to do with the consent of patients that often unknowingly give during medical procedures.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan and other state lawmakers have been working to close that loophole by saying a doctor can’t get consent for an act if they fraudulently claim it was for a medical reason.

But State Representative Kate Hogan tells Boston 25 that progress has been made this year by passing a new bill in the House over the summer. It is still awaiting approval in the State Senate. However, if it does not clear by the end of this current session, Hogan says they will reintroduce it next term.

