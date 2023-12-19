25 Investigates: Workers spent weeks awaiting pay at Roxbury nursing home

Workers at Benjamin Healthcare Center in Roxbury spent their Tuesday afternoon awaiting late paychecks that took weeks to finally arrive.

The roughly 55 employees of the four-star nonprofit nursing home last got a paycheck the day before Thanksgiving. That’s according to two workers who spoke to 25 Investigates on Tuesday.

The nursing home’s CEO Ted Francis initially said workers would get paid last Friday.

25 Investigates obtained a copy of a notice to employees that said they would get paid by “manual” checks by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

But by 5 p.m., workers said they were still waiting for their paychecks.

In a series of emails this afternoon to 25 Investigates, Francis said he was signing the checks.

“Signing checks now,” Francis wrote in a 3:14 p.m. email.

“Printing and signing as quickly as possible,” Francis wrote at 4:43 p.m.

By 5:30 p.m., two employees told 25 Investigates they got paychecks.

They said their next checks are due Friday, and they hope those will be on time. The employees said as they awaited their paychecks, Francis announced their pay would shift from weekly to biweekly.

Workers also said they’re worried about the well-being of roughly 80 residents who live at the home as unpaid workers call out.

The state AG and Department of Public Health have said they are aware of the ongoing pay issue.

Union leaders said they’re closely monitoring.

“The lack of regard for caregivers and their families by Edgar P. Benjamin Healthcare Center management is unacceptable,” 1199SEIU Executive Vice President Tim Foley said in an emailed statement. “If caregivers are not paid accurately, 1199SEIU will pursue what is owed to workers through the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office in addition to filing a formal complaint through the grievance process.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

