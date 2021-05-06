Brazil favela shootout between police and drug gang leaves 25 dead

Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
The incident began with an exchange of fire at a metro station - MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images
The incident began with an exchange of fire at a metro station - MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

At least 25 people, including at least one police officer, were killed in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday in a shootout during a police raid targeting drug traffickers in the city's Jacarezinho neighborhood, according to civil police.

It was the highest-ever death toll from a police raid in the state, which has for decades suffered from drug-related violence.

"This is the highest number of deaths in a police operation in Rio, surpassing 19 in Complexo do Alemão in 2007," said Chief of Police Ronaldo Oliveira.

"Only in that one we didn't lose anyone. Now, a police officer has died, which is a great loss for us," he said.

Two passengers on a metro train were also wounded in the crossfire in the northern Rio neighborhood, according to the fire brigade, which said they were not seriously hurt.

Jacarezinho is a poor neighborhood with few public services, known as a favela.

Residents have protested against the police operation - MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images
Residents have protested against the police operation - MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

The sting targeted drug traffickers accused of recruiting minors, police said in a statement. The neighborhood is considered a base for the Comando Vermelho, or Red Command, the Brazilian beach city's biggest drug gang.

Aerial TV footage showed suspects fleeing police by jumping between rooftops in search of an escape route, while policemen were forced to disembark from armored vehicles to pass several barricades erected in the streets.

According to police, helicopters located the gang's headquarters in Jacarezinho and at least 10 suspects were arrested. Police sources said gang leaders were likely among the dead.

The operation came despite a Supreme Court ruling barring police from carrying out raids in Brazil's impoverished favelas during the coronavirus pandemic except in "absolutely exceptional circumstances."

The police said the criminal gang has a "warlike structure of soldiers equipped with rifles, grenades, bulletproof vests, pistols, camouflaged clothing and other military accessories."

The Candido Mendes University's Public Safety Observatory said that at least 12 police operations in Rio state this year have resulted in three or more deaths.

Recommended Stories

  • At least 25 dead during Brazilian police raid in Rio

    Police targeting drug traffickers raided a slum in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday and at least one officer and 24 suspects died after being shot, authorities said. A police helicopter flew low over the Jacarezinho favela as heavily armed men fled police by leaping from roof to roof, according to images shown on local television. Jacarezinho, one of the city’s most populous favelas, with some 40,000 residents, is dominated by the Comando Vermelho, one of Brazil’s leading criminal organizations.

  • Rio de Janeiro police raid on favela leaves at least 25 dead

    Raid in violation of court order is one of city’s deadliest everPolice hail blow against drug gangs but critics decry ‘massacre’ Police conduct an operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday. Photograph: Silvia Izquierdo/AP At least 25 people have been killed after heavily armed police stormed one of Rio de Janeiro’s largest favelas in pursuit of drug traffickers, in what activists called one of the deadliest raids in the city’s history. About 200 members of Rio’s civil police launched their incursion into Jacarezinho in the early hours of Thursday, sprinting into the vast redbrick community as a bullet-proof helicopter circled overhead with snipers poised on each side. By lunchtime at least 25 people were reported dead, among them André Frias, a drug squad officer who was shot in the head. Police and local media described the other victims as “suspects” but offered no immediate evidence for that claim. Photographs and videos taken by residents and shared with the Guardian showed bloodied corpses splayed out in the favela’s narrow alleyways and beside the heavily polluted river from which Jacarezinho takes its name. The lifeless body of one young man had been propped up on a purple plastic garden chair, with one finger placed inside his mouth. Police officials and their cheerleaders in Rio’s tabloid press celebrated the mission as an essential attack on the drug gangs who have for decades used the favelas as their bases. “It would be great if the police could launch two operations like this every day to free Rio de Janeiro from the traffickers, or at least reduce their power,” the host of Balanço Geral, a popular television crime show, told viewers saluting what he called the “surgical” strike. But there was outrage from human rights activists and public security specialists as the scale of the carnage became clear. “It’s extermination – there’s no other way to describe it,” said Pedro Paulo Santos Silva, a researcher from Rio’s Centre for Studies on Public Security and Citizenship. “This was a massacre.” Pablo Nunes, a public security expert from the same group, said the assault had claimed more lives than one of the most notorious slaughters in Rio’s history: the 1993 Vigário Geral massacre in which 21 people were shot dead when police rampaged through a favela just north of Jacarezinho. “It is unbelievable, despicable,” said Nunes. Located in north Rio, a 20-minute drive from Ipanema beach, Jacarezinho is home to tens of thousands of working-class Brazilians and has long been a bastion of one of Brazil’s most important criminal organizations, the Red Command. Rio’s decades-long war on drugs – which has intensified since the mid-1980s and claims thousands of lives each year – has done nothing to change that reality, with Jacarezinho’s streets policed by the gang’s rifle-toting gunmen and barricaded with concrete blocks and barricades improvised from train tracks. Thursday’s raid, which police said was to prevent children and teenagers being lured into crime, took place despite a supreme court order last June outlawing such incursions during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of police operations in the favelas fell dramatically after that decision but has been increasing again since last October. Recently released figures show police killed 797 people in Rio state between June last year and March, the overwhelming majority in or around the capital. Santos Silva said his city’s war on drugs was effective when it came to killing but did nothing to protect citizens or reduce crime. “It’s repugnant,” he said of the photographs showing Jacarezinho’s streets littered with dead bodies. “Irrespective of whether they were ‘traffickers’ or residents, these are lives, these are bodies – somebody’s child, somebody’s brother,” Santos Silva added. “There’s no way of looking at these photos and not wanting to cry over just how sick our society it.”

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Return to Couch: ‘We’re All Vaccinated’ (Video)

    The hosts of the popular Fox News morning program celebrated their COVID-19 vaccinations The “Fox & Friends” hosts — Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade — returned to an in-studio couch Thursday morning for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, and made sure to confirm all three of them were vaccinated first. (It wasn’t the famous “curvy couch” the show’s viewers might recall from pre-coronavirus times; the morning show is borrowing the larger sofa from 12 p.m. ET’s “Outnumbered” to accommodate social distancing.) “Look: We’re back on the couch! We’ve all been vaccinated and we’re six feet apart. Ainsley demanded to see my vaccination card and here it is right here,” declared co-host Doocy. Earhardt agreed, joking that she “needed to see that” to feel comfortable. Fox News Media Their confirmation comes at an important moment in the pandemic as many states are reopening; A new study found a link between watching conservative opinion programming and believing in COVID-19 conspiracy theories and not wanting to get a vaccine, for instance. Other opinion programs on Fox News are taking a different approach. Highly-rated primetime host Tucker Carlson has been speculating with no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous to pregnant women and said that college students don’t need them and wondering, again baselessly, if the vaccine is killing people. (There is no evidence that it is.) Carlson did mention this week, however, that he, too, has been fully vaccinated. Fox & Friends is back in-house. And while Fox News's night hosts are pushing against vaccinations, Steve Doocy shows off his vaccine card: "Look, we're back on the couch. We've all been vaccinated and we're six feet apart. Ainsley demanded to see my vaccination card." pic.twitter.com/sZkOIThJBT— The Recount (@therecount) May 6, 2021 Read original story ‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Return to Couch: ‘We’re All Vaccinated’ (Video) At TheWrap

  • Steven Seagal Delivers Samurai Sword from Russia to Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro

    A highly controversial figure sometimes referred to as a dictator, Maduro's legitimacy as Venezuela's leader has been in dispute since 2019

  • Mexico City metro: Shock, grief, anger in Mexico over metro crash

    There is rising anger in Mexico over the collapse of a metro overpass that killed at least 24 people.

  • Mexico City metro: Fears structural failure behind deadly crash

    Questions mount over the safety record of a Mexico City metro line after a deadly overpass collapse.

  • Analysis-Rail accident rattles Mexico's presidential succession favorites

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The dramatic collapse of a rail overpass in Mexico City that killed at least 24 people has dealt a blow to two of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's most senior aides, who are widely viewed as the leading candidates to succeed him. Monday night's accident has stirred up concern about the city's infrastructure, in particular Linea 12, the metro line where the collapse occurred, and a flagship project of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard when he was mayor from 2006 to 2012. Ebrard's name is strongly associated with Linea 12.

  • Kids Star in Family’s Impressive Classic Movie Remakes

    The Keegan family has been recreating classic films like The Big Lebowski and The Silence of the Lambs at home during quarantine. The post Kids Star in Family’s Impressive Classic Movie Remakes appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Aston Martin's first SUV attracts new buyers

    Aston Martin sales have surged as consumers flocked to buy a new SUV from the troubled luxury car maker. The business sold 1,353 cars in the first three months of 2021, more than double the 578 sales it made a year earlier. Around half of the cars sold this year were its DBX model, a 4x4 which costs at least £158,000. Revenue jumped 153pc to £224m and pre-tax losses more than halved to £42m. The sales are a boost for executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, a billionaire motoring enthusiast who took charge of Aston in January 2020 after mounting losses and a brutal run of share price performance. Mr Stroll has bet the company's future on the success of the DBX, insisting it would prove popular with drivers seeikng an ultra-high end SUV. The strongest demand in the first quarter came from China where sales jumped 900pc, Mr Stroll said. He said there is far more appetite for SUVs than sports cars in the Chinese market, where 20pc of buyers are female. Losses were reduced by what Mr Stroll described as an expensive but necessary decision to clear unsold stock languishing in forecourts. Aston now only builds cars to order, and expects to sell 6,000 vehicles this year.

  • Reducing methane is good for climate, health and can pay for itself – yet emissions are still rising fast, a new UN report warns

    Methane is the world’s second most abundant greenhouse gas. It doesn't stay in the atmosphere as long as CO2, but it's many times more potent. Photo by Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImageMethane, the main ingredient in natural gas, is a larger climate problem than the world anticipates, and cutting its emissions will be crucial to slow global warming, a new United Nations report warns. The greenhouse gas is many times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the planet, and its concentration in the atmosphere is increasing faster than at any time since record keeping began in the 1980s. Methane is much more than a climate problem, though, and this is where the report gets interesting. As methane emissions are reduced, the world reaps several benefits quickly, for health as well as the climate. In most cases, the benefits of taking action far outweigh the cost – in fact many of them make money. The report’s lead author Drew Shindell, a climate scientist and physicist, explained the findings and the urgency. What are the most important lessons from the methane report? The top takeaway is that methane is going up very quickly, and it needs to drop by nearly half by 2030 to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) if we hope to stay on the lowest-cost path. That means we have a rapid U-turn to make. The good news is that we have a lot to gain by cutting these emissions. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, but it’s also a precursor of surface ozone, which is a toxic air pollutant. So, reducing methane improves the quality of the air we breathe at the same time that it reduces climate change, and the results are almost immediate. A NASA computer animation shows large sources of increasing methane emissions. A lot of steps to reduce methane also save money, because methane is intrinsically valuable. If you capture methane from a landfill, you have a source of income right there. Capture it from leaking pipelines, and it pays for itself, because that’s the whole point of these pipelines – they transport methane as natural gas. With the technology already available today, the world could cut methane emissions from fossil fuels, agriculture and rotting waste by 45% within a decade. That would avoid 0.3 degrees Celsius (0.5 F) of warming, which might not sound like much, but it’s one-fifth of the Paris climate agreement budget of 1.5 C. So, you get climate benefits, you get public health benefits and it’s also a financial win for the companies capturing the methane. It’s not like this is rocket science. A large part of the methane being released is from natural gas pipelines and storage, oil and gas pumping and landfills – and those are all problems we know how to fix. How does cutting methane improve health? Methane causes ground-level ozone, which contributes to a lot of respiratory problems, including asthma in children, respiratory infections or chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. There’s pretty robust evidence that it can also exacerbate cardiovascular disease. Both methane and ozone are also greenhouse gases that cause warming, which creates more health risks, particularly through heat exposure. We looked at medical research and modeling, and used that to figure out what’s at stake. We found that for every million tons of methane emitted, about 1,430 people die prematurely, there are about 4,000 asthma-related emergencies and 300 million work hours are lost to the health effects. To put that into context, around 370 million tons of methane are released annually due to human activities. If you reduce methane emissions in 2022, you’ll see the ozone response in 2022, whereas you have to wait to see the climate effects until the climate system adjusts over at least a decade. What’s causing methane emissions to rise so quickly? We know global emissions are going up. That’s easy to measure by chemical sampling of the air, and satellites can monitor large methane sources. But which sources are most responsible is a tougher question. Global methane emissions were fairly level about 15 to 20 years ago, and then they started creeping up. Now, especially over the past five years or so, they’ve been rising at a fast rate. Some studies point to the rise of hydraulic fracturing, which quickly expanded gas production and roughly parallels the recent methane increase. Others say livestock and the increasing global demand for meat played a big role. Some point to natural sources – particularly wetlands in the tropics responding to climate change. The most likely scenario is that it’s a combination of all three. The bottom line is that the overall methane emissions have to be lowered to slow climate change. If the increase is coming from fossil fuel or waste or livestock, then we need to go after the human sources. If it’s coming from natural systems that are responding to climate change, we still have to go after those human sources of methane. Cutting methane emissions is the strongest leverage we have to slow those feedbacks down. If cutting methane pays for itself, and the technology exists, why isn’t more being done? The oil and gas industry itself is divided on methane. Many of the big companies supported the U.S. methane emissions rules that were set by the Obama administration – and later rolled back by the Trump administration – because they know capturing methane pays for itself. It’s not an onerous economic burden on them, and supporting it can improve the image of the industry. For small operators, however, the upfront costs of equipment and the need to hire labor to inspect the pipelines may be harder. For example, if a company is going to repair a pipeline, it can close off a section, bring in a compressor, and pump all of the excess gas farther down the line before starting to work on it. Doing that requires getting a compressor and having the trucks to move it and the staff to maintain it. A lot of studies have found that these investments pay for themselves in a few years because of the value of the methane saved. But many small operators find it simpler and less costly for themselves to just vent the gas into the atmosphere when they want to work on the pipe. There’s a similar problem with landfills and waste. As organic matter like food waste decomposes, it releases methane. Many landfills in developed countries already capture some of that methane gas. But many developing countries don’t have managed landfills or even trash pickup, making it impossible to capture the biogas. The report lists a few recommendations, in addition to technical solutions, that can be used for landfills everywhere, including better waste sorting so organic material is kept out of landfills and used for compost instead, and reducing food waste overall. Agriculture also has some straightforward solutions. Eating a healthy diet that, for many people, means cutting out excess red meat would go a long way in reducing the amount of livestock being produced for slaughter. Encouraging changes in food consumption can be politically dicey, but this is a huge emissions source. We’re not going to keep warming under 1.5 C without dealing with it. What does this mean for natural gas as an energy source? The report shows why adding more natural gas is incompatible with keeping warming to less than 1.5 C. The only way to keep using natural gas far into the future is to pull carbon out of the air. That’s a huge risk, because it assumes we’ll make up for today’s harms later. If that technology turns out to be too expensive or not socially acceptable, or it simply doesn’t work the way we think it will, we can’t go back in time and fix the mess. As the report explains, the world will have to stop building more fossil fuel infrastructure. The better route is to be responsible now and take care of the climate rather than counting on cleaning up the mess later. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Drew Shindell, Duke University. Read more:Why methane emissions matter to climate change: 5 questions answeredHalf of global methane emissions come from aquatic ecosystems – much of this is human-made Drew Shindell receives funding from the UN Environment Programme and NASA.

  • Hailey Baldwin’s Twisted Crop Top, High-Rise Trousers & Buzzy Thong Sandals Are the Ultimate ‘It’ Girl Outfit

    The model knows a thing or two about spring trends.

  • Netanyahu challenger issues call for national unity

    Israel's opposition leader on Thursday called for a unity government and vowed to find common ground among the ideologically diverse parties seeking to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Yair Lapid issued the appeal in his first speech since he was tapped by Israel's president on Wednesday to form a new government. “I believe in the good intentions of my future partners,” Lapid said.

  • Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal Win Rights to Memoir ‘Finding the Mother Tree’ With Adams to Star

    Production companies fronted by Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal have landed adaptive rights to scientist Suzanne Simard’s memoir “Finding the Mother Tree.” In a competitive situation, Adams’ Bond Group Entertainment and Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories scored the the book, published today via Knopf. The project is being developed by both companies with Adams set to star. […]

  • Guns, silencers and ammo were secretly for sale in Texas car dealership lot, feds say

    An illegal machine gun was among the firearms sold, officials say.

  • F1 champion Lewis Hamilton says people 'need to give Valtteri a break'

    Rumor mill working overtime that Bottas could be replaced mid-season at Mercedes Formula 1 team.

  • Tracee Ellis Ross—And Her Toned Abs—Are Having The Best Time Dancing In A Bikini

    "Ok fine, I’m coming home. After this tho 😂🌴."

  • Trump's social media mentions have plummeted by 91% since he was banned by Facebook and Twitter

    Social media chatter about former President Donald Trump has fallen by about 91% since he was banned from Facebook and Twitter in January.

  • Bill Gates transferred £1.43bn in stocks to Melinda on day divorce was announced

    Melinda Gates could become world’s second-richest woman

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.