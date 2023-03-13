In this piece, we will take a look at the 25 largest software companies in the world by revenue. For more companies, head on over to 10 Largest Software Companies in the World by Revenue.

Hardware and software are the building blocks of modern day technology. Both have to work hand in hand, and generally speaking, hardware often ends up lagging software when it comes to product development. This is due to the fact that it takes years to develop hardware from the design process to the actual chip fabrication which often requires making the machines themselves in the most advanced cases, while in the case of software, development is relatively easier since it involves iterative upgrades to smooth out any bugs and introduce new features.

The global software market is also one of the biggest in the world and also one that comes with higher margins since the product costs are lower. According to research from Sky Quest, the global software market was worth $547 billion in 2021 and will grow to $872 billion by 2028 through a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The research firm believes that emerging trends such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT) have the potential to drive the market forward, with the fastest growing segment being the one in which no coding is required and the largest segment being one where there is low code required. It adds that the no code segment will outpace the broader industry significantly in growth percentage, as it is expected to exhibit a faster growth rate of 27.6% over the same time period.

All anyone can talk about these days is the growth of artificial intelligence and the use of ChatGPT for all sorts of applications, from writing to making assignments, and even writing code. However, while for the general public, using code itself to write code seems to be a novel concept, the fact is that this practice has been around for years. Starting from ChatGPT though, the bot is shown to be able to write simple Java, Python, and React code, alongside also providing conversational feedback receiving capability to admit its mistakes and improve on them. Using code to write code that then writes codes is called Metaprogramming in computer science. This practice has a multi decade history, and the first programming language capable to do so was the programming language Lisp which was introduced in 1958.

As far as 2023 goes, there are several trends that will be important this year according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). These include the growing use of robotics in business processes and operations, blockchain technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced N3-E semiconductors fabricated by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM).

Today, we'll look at some of the largest software companies in the world with the top picks being Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

25 Largest Software Companies in the World by Revenue

Our Methodology

We took a look at the software industry to pick out the firms with the largest market capitalization. These were then ranked according to their latest 12 month revenue estimate.

25. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $4.8 billion

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is an information technology company that is headquartered in Newton, Pennsylvania. The firm provides application and testing software, alongside software development services.

Insider Monkey's 943 hedge fund survey for last year's fourth quarter revealed that 35 had bought a stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Out of these, Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital is the firm's largest investor with a $197 million stake that comes via 602,860 shares.

Along with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is one of the biggest software companies in the world.

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $5 billion

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is an American firm that provides a wide variety of software products that are used across design, engineering, and other industries. The firm is based in San Rafael, California.

By the end of last year's third quarter, 54 of the 943 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's survey had bought the firm's shares. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)'s largest investor in our database is Ian Simm's Impax Asset Management which owns 1.3 million shares that are worth $243 million.

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $5.17 billion

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is an important semiconductor process software provider whose products enable chip manufacturers to test, design, and certify their products. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

44 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during Q4 2022. Out of these, Panayotis Takis Sparaggis' Alkeon Capital Management is the firm's largest shareholder. It owns 1.6 million shares that are worth $534 million.

22. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $5.28 billion

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) provides crucial software to healthcare and financial firms that allows them to run daily operations such as trading, analytics, care management, and regulatory compliance. It is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Insider Monkey dug through 943 hedge fund portfolios for 2022's December quarter and found out that 43 had held a stake in the company. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)'s largest investor in our database is Richard S. Pzena's Pzena Investment Management which owns 12.6 million shares that are worth $657 million.

21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $5.55 billion

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is an American company headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. The firm provides testing software to different industries such as aerospace, semiconductors, and automotive manufacturing.

Insider Monkey's fourth quarter of 2022 survey covering 943 hedge funds revealed that 41 had bought the firm's shares. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)'s largest investor in our database is Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners which owns 1.2 million shares that are worth $216 million.

20. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $5.7 billion

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is a software company that provides products such as analytics solutions, automation software, and workflow management systems. It is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

As part of their December quarter of 2022 investments, 26 of the 943 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's survey had bought Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)'s shares. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)'s largest investor is John W. Rogers' Ariel Investments which owns 495,626 shares that are worth $127 million.

19. Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL.AS)

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $5.78 billion (1EUR = 1.06USD)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL.AS) is a Dutch company that provides software products for several sectors such as legal firms, industries, governments, and others. It products allow them to ensure compliance, improve decision making, and improve productivity. The company is based in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $6 billion

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is a real estate software firm headquartered in New York, New York. The firm enables real estate agents to manage their customer relationships and run advertising campaigns.

By the end of Q4 2022, 17 of the 943 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's survey had held a stake in the company. Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)'s largest investor is Jacob Mitchell's Antipodes Partners which owns 20 million shares that are worth $47 million.

17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $6.15 billion

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is an internet and platform security company with services such as firewalls, threat detection, and internet filtering. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Insider Monkey scoured through 943 hedge fund portfolios for their December quarter of 2022 investments and found out that 85 had invested in the firm. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke, and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)'s largest shareholder since it owns 2.7 million shares that are worth $378 million.

16. Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU.TO)

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $6.16 billion

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU.TO) is a software company that buys other firms which develop customized software for industries such as agriculture, utilities, and education. It is based in Toronto, Canada.

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $6.2 billion

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is, as the name suggests, a workflow software company that enables its customers to run daily operations and generate analytics. It is based in Pleasanton, California.

By the end of Q4 2022, 83 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had bought the firm's shares. Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)'s largest investor in our database is Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital which owns 4.6 million shares that are worth $781 million.

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $6.4 billion

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is an American firm headquartered in San Jose, California. Its software products allow users to manage their data and generate analytics.

Insider Monkey's fourth quarter of 2022 survey covering 943 hedge funds revealed that 32 had held a take in the company. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)'s largest investor in our database is Stephen Cohen's Point72 Asset Management which owns 2.8 million shares that are worth $172 million.

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $7.2 billion

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) provides a diversified cloud computing software platform that allows users to manage their workflow, generate analytics, and run artificial intelligence algorithms. It is based in Santa Clara, California.

97 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey during Q4 2022 had bought ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)'s shares. Out of these, Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management is the firm's largest investor. It owns 1.3 million shares that are worth $508 million.

12. Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $7.73 billion (1CNY = 0.14USD)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is a Chinese financial technology company that provides banks and others with software products and a platform for firms to raise credit. It is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

By the end of 2022's December quarter 17 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had bought Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)'s shares. The firm's largest investor is Thomas Steyer's Farallon Capital which owns 38 million shares that are worth $74 million.

11. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)

Latest 12 Month Revenue: $7.8 billion

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is an information technology company that caters to the needs of the banking and hospitality industries. It allows banks to run their ATMs and provide digital banking; and, restaurants to manage back office processes and other functions such as order taking and kitchen management.

Insider Monkey dug through 943 hedge fund holdings for last year's fourth quarter and found out that 33 had invested in the company. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)'s largest investor in our database is Glenn W. Welling's Engaged Capital which owns 5.2 million shares that are worth $122 million.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) are some of the biggest software companies in the world.

