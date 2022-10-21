25+ Lowe’s deals to shop before Black Friday—save on Craftsman, Samsung, LG and more

Save on appliances, tools and more ahead of Black Friday 2022 with these competing Way Day deals.

Getting your home in tip-top shape before the holiday season? Lowe's has all your appliance and tool needs covered with incredible early Black Friday deals available now. Score massive savings on dryers, fans, drills, fridges and so much more before the big shopping holiday. Lowe's also has competing home deals to keep up with Wayfair, which is gearing up to host a plethora of discounts during the second Way Day of the year on Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27.

Shop early Black Friday deals at Lowe's

With Way Day 2022 starting in under a week, Lowe's is coming in strong with an epic lineup of competing deals. Whether you need to tackle some fall lawn care or are gearing up for a full-blown kitchen renovation ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, these deals on Craftsman, LG and Kobalt are sure to hit the spot. Keep scrolling to get first dibs on all the best home improvements markdowns ahead of Black Friday.

The best Lowe's deals you can shop right now

Here are our top ten favorite Lowe's early Black Friday deals available right now, including the top-rated LG WashTower WKEX200HBA, one of our favorite laundry centers.

Appliance deals at Lowe's

Large appliances and other big-ticket items are subject to some of the deepest discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022. Find savings on energy-efficient dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators and more at Lowe's.

Save on appliances for your kitchen and bathroom with these early Black Friday deals at Lowe's.

Home and outdoor deals at Lowe's

It is always a great feeling when you can snag expensive furniture items on sale. Jazz up your interiors and exteriors with markdowns on everything from ceiling fans to gas fire pits at Lowe's.

Shop competing Way Day deals on patio furniture and yard tools at Lowe's.

Smart home deals at Lowe's

Lowe's has a handful of impressive smart home deals available on devices like LED lightbulbs and Swann security cameras—a worthwhile upgrade for any home or apartment.

Shop early Black Friday deals on smart home devices right now at Lowe's.

Tool deals at Lowe's

For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop deals on Kobalt drills and combo kits now.

Find markdowns on Kobalt and Craftsman tools with these early Black Friday deals at Lowe's.

When do Lowe's Black Friday deals start?

Early Black Friday sales are already live at Lowe's. We expect the retailer to begin offering even more pre-Black Friday deals in November. As Black Friday 2022 approaches on November 25, the home improvement deals should only get better.

What are the best Lowe's Black Friday deals?

If Lowe's sale is anything like last year, you can expect to see tons of deals on tools, furniture, appliances and more this Black Friday 2022. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about Lowe's sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.

What should I buy at Lowe's Black Friday sale?

From Black Friday 2022 deals and beyond, Lowe's has you covered with its wide range of affordable products. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday deals on must-have tools, furniture, appliances, smart home essentials and so much more. For example, you can perfect your patio with a set of 2 wicker conversation chairs that's 61% off—knocking the $1,77.29 list price down to just $752.70.

Are Lowe's deals as good as Way Day deals?

Lowe's doesn't necessarily specialize in furniture, yet they still have amazing home deals that'll spruce up your living space. The home improvement retailer's competing Way Day deals match up well with Wayfair's furniture discounts. The second Way Day of the year is set for Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27, so you can shop early Black Friday deals right now on home goods and more at Wayfair as well as Lowe's.

Shop early Black Friday deals at Lowe's

