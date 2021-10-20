25 merry and bright products to get you in the holiday spirit

We all have favorites when it comes to celebrating holidays. Some prefer the spookiness and mystery of Halloween, while others prefer fireworks on a balmy summer night. And then there's the holiday season where scents of pine trees fill the air, twinkly lights illuminate the sky, classic carols play everywhere you go and decorating your home with cozy accents is just par for the course.

While some may not consider it "socially acceptable" to bust out certain holiday decorations pre-November 1, we beg to differ. Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown even says that the earlier you put up decorations, the happier you'll be—and for a longer period of time. Not to mention, shipping delays, product shortages and increased prices are anticipated to cause disruptions this year much like last. So let's dive headfirst into all-things Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa to not only get you excited, but prepared for the holidays. Step aside pumpkin carving and scary movies, it's time to make way for gingerbread houses and hot cocoa. Here are 25 products that'll help you get into the holiday spirit.

1. A pie dish for sweet holiday treats

Whip up sweet or savory baked goods with our favorite pie dishes.

If you've had enough pumpkin pie already and you're yearning for pecan or apple pies, there's nothing wrong with jumping headfirst into holiday-time treats. Before the holiday season arrives, you'll want to have a quality pie dish that can help you perfect your treats for all your family and friend gatherings. Out of all the pie dishes the Reviewed team has tested, we found the gorgeous Emile Henry Modern Classic Pie Dish to be our favorite. This dish is dishwasher, microwave and high heat-safe. Plus, it is extra large, making serving up pie for several guests easy as, well, pie.

Get the Emile Henry Modern Classic Pie Dish at Amazon for $39.95

2. Holiday decor to make spirits bright

It's never too early for holiday décor.

Adorn the home with greenery and twinkling lights with festive garland. Christmas and festive holiday decoration is expected to sell out fast this year, so why not get into the holiday spirit early this year? This artificial Christmas garland is large enough to drape on fireplaces, staircases, dining room tables and more, and is sure to bring holiday joy to your home in an instant.

Get the Home Accents Holiday 18-Foot Kingston Pre-Lift Artificial Christmas Garland at The Home Depot for $19.98

3. An (artificial) Christmas tree to light up the room

Bring in the Christmas tree early to get in the holiday spirit.

While some people love to debate how early is too early when it comes to putting up your Christmas tree, we say do what makes you and your home happy. So, if that means putting up the tree now, by all means, put that tree up! If you're in the market for a new tree, we recommend the Balsam Hill Fraser Fir artificial tree, as it's the best artificial Christmas tree we've ever tested. Avoid any messy real Christmas tree clean-up with an easy assemble tree that looks just as good as any actual pine tree.

Get the Balsam Hill Fraser Fir with Candlelight Clear LED starting at $549

4. Matching pajamas for the family

Even if it's a little cheesy, matching pajamas are downright adorable.

For festive photo ops all season long, consider buying everyone in the family matching pajamas. Don't worry—you or your relatives are never too old for this adorable holiday tradition. For a selection of matching pajamas that are cozy and cute, Old Navy is the destination this holiday season. Shop from a variety of plaid, stripes and print pajamas that are perfect for wearing all throughout December (or through October, November and December—no judgment).

Shop matching pajamas at Old Navy

5. An ugly sweater

An over-the-top ugly sweater is sure to bring on the holiday cheer.

Ugly holiday sweaters never go out of style. There's just something so comical and fun about wearing a festive sweater so ridiculous that you wouldn't be caught wearing it any other month of the year. However, if you're looking to get in the holiday spirit early, start shopping now for the perfect ugly sweater for your upcoming celebrations. There are plenty of over-the-top sweater options for everyone at Tipsy Elves, including this bright and cheery garland sweater that's hard to miss from the crowd.

6. A festive wreath

Add a festive wreath to the front door or above the fireplace.

If you just can't wait for the holidays, trade in your autumnal wreath for a seasonal classic. We love a classic pine branch wreath, and this artificial wreath from Wayfair is sure to bring in some Christmas joy to the world. For something a little less overtly Christmas-y, the Live Orange and Cinnamon Wreath at Crate and Barrel is a gorgeous option that features real dried fruit for a sweet, rich scent you'll notice every time you open the door.

7. A set of festive flannel sheets

Flannel sheets are sure to keep you cozy as the temperatures start to drop.

Cold winter nights are just on the horizon, so why not swap out your light summer sheets for something a little more heavier? Flannel sheets are necessities for keeping you warm and cozy when temperatures begin to drop. When shopping, you don't have to stick with plain white sheets—liven up your bedroom with some holiday flair with sheets from Eddie Bauer. Choose from prints featuring snowflakes, deer, pine trees or penguins wearing Santa hats (and yes, they look cute wearing them).

Get the Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Bed Sheets at Overstock starting at $35.49

8. A fun Advent calendar

Advent calendars are fun for the whole family.

Advent calendars are some of the hottest gifts this year, so you'll want to snag them early. A great option that Star Wars fans will appreciate is this fun Lego Advent calendar inspired by "The Mandalorian." It features seven popular characters and 17 mini builds, which will keep any kid or adult occupied all December long. For something a little more classic, the Elf of a Shelf Holiday Train Advent Calendar features 24 train carts full of miniature gifts.

9. A cookie sheet for sugar cookies

Get ready for all the holiday cookies with the best cookie sheet we've ever tested.

Trust us when we say it's never too early for molasses cookies, snowball cookies, frosted sugar cookies and all of your other favorites. Treat yourself or your favorite baker to a new cookie sheet that'll help bake delicious, evenly-cooked cookies and desserts. We found the Nordic Ware Half Sheet to be the best option out there as it's large, lightweight and extremely versatile for any expert or novice baker's needs.

Get the Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet at Amazon for $19.40

10. A festive candle to fill the home with good smells

Fill the home with scents of red currants and sugar plums, thanks to Homesick's Holiday Stroll.

Goodbye pumpkin patch candle, and hello holiday candles. Ring in the season early by lighting a festive candle. The Holiday Stroll candle from the Homesick brand is a must-have for filling your home with warm, fruity scents that'll transform your mindset. All of Homesick's candles are made from natural soy wax and premium cotton wicks and are made without any toxic substances for a safer candle option.

Get the Holiday Stroll Candle at Homesick for $34

11. A festive doormat

Greet guests with a charming doormat.

Even if it's not that cold outside yet, there's nothing wrong with swapping your regular doormat with something that'll put a smile on guests' faces. This adorable snowman doormat from Wayfair is perfect for the holidays—it adds a pop of color to the front entryway that blends perfectly with the rest of your holiday decor.

Get the Snowman Baby It's Cold Outside Door Mat at Wayfair for $24.99

12. A music streaming subscription to

Get ad-free access to over 70 million songs with Amazon Music Unlimited.

Ready to stream solely Mariah Carey and Michael Buble already? Alexa, play "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on repeat, please. For a top music streaming service that gives you access to thousands of modern and classic songs alike of the holidays, we'd recommend Amazon Music Unlimited as a solid choice. And here's something to be extra joyful about: Amazon Prime members can get access to this ad-free service for 20% off.

Try Amazon Music Unlimited free for 30 days

13. A festive pan for all your holiday cooking needs

Cook up warm and hearty meals in style.

For cooking up your favorite Thanksgiving or holiday dishes (even if it's a little early for that), the Always Pan from Our Place is a reliable choice that adds a fun pop of color to the kitchen. This cult-loved, aesthetically pleasing pan is designed to replace eight different kinds of cookware. It's able to tackle anything from deep-frying chicken wings to stir-frying veggies.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $115

12. A streaming device to watch cheesy holiday movies

The Roku Ultra is a top choice for a streaming device.

Queue up "Home Alone" and other classics with a top-rated streaming device to access your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The Roku Ultra is the best streaming device we've ever tested. It features 4K/HDR and Dolby Vision, supports Apple AirPlay and basic HomeKit smart home functionality and the remote is the best in its class for an intuitive user experience.

Get the Roku Ultra 4800R at Amazon for $92.70

13. A gingerbread house kit for a sweet holiday activity

Get the family together to assemble (then eat) gingerbread house creations.

Is there a more quintessential Christmas activity than gingerbread house building? Gather your loved ones and show off your design skills with this fun family activity. This gingerbread house kit from Williams Sonoma makes it easy, supplying pre-cut gingerbread cookies, icing and plenty of colorful candies for gorgeous gingerbread creations.

Get the Williams Sonoma Gingerbread House Kit for $29.95

14. Blank letters to write to Santa

Let the kids write to Santa with adorable stationery.

Holiday gifts are sure to sell out quickly this year—so why not send Santa your gift list a little earlier this year? I'm sure he'll appreciate it. Get the little ones together to write letters to Santa using adorable stationery like from this traditional-looking set from Amazon. This activity is sure to excite the kids and make precious holiday memories that everyone will look back upon.

Get the Pipilo Press Stationery Paper and Envelopes Set at Amazon for $13.99

15. A gorgeous new menorah for the mantel

Spruce up the space with a modern holiday touch.

To get into the holiday spirit, consider treating yourself to a new menorah for the home. This beautiful glass menorah from West Elm is perfect for any minimalist or design-savvy homeowner who can appreciate a modern twist on a classic holiday item.

Get the Glass Menorah at West Elm for $48

16. Festive socks to get you in the spirit (and keep you warm)

Wear your holiday cheer with these cozy socks.

While there may be a running joke about how socks are a bad holiday season gift, we wholeheartedly disagree. Warm, quality socks are the key to keeping cozy and are perfect items for getting into the holiday spirit. One Reviewed staffer couldn't recommend Bombas socks enough, writing that they're must-haves for comfort, style and warmth.

Get the Women's Holiday Snowflake Calf Sock (Pack of 4) at Bombas for $70

17. A new roll of wrapping paper for the season

Replace last year's wrapping paper with a fresh roll.

If you're buying gifts a little earlier this year, you may want to wrap them early, too, to keep them away from prying eyes. Or if you accidentally wait until the last minute to wrap your gifts, at least you'll have plenty of beautiful wrapping paper stored and ready to use. Shop this beautiful Hanukkah-inspired wrapping paper from Paper Source to get you in the holiday mood. Another option is this gorgeous, top-rated gold foil wrapping paper that will twinkle beautifully under Christmas lights.

18. A set of kitchen towels to brighten up the space

Swap out your fall dish towels for something more Christmas-themed.

An easy decorative touch for the home is festive dish towels, especially when you're getting into holiday-time cooking. These red and white dish towels from Crate and Barrel are subtle accent pieces that'll add a little bit more merriment to your home.

Get the Holiday Frost Dish Towel at Crate and Barrel for $6.95

19. A cozy holiday plaid blanket to snuggle up in

Cozy up by the fire in a soft fleece blanket.

Stay warm and cozy all season long with a brand new throw for the living room or bedroom. This plush cabin throw from Wayfair has plenty of glowing reviews, making it a great choice if you're in the market for yourself or as a gift.

Get the Loon Peak Sverre Premium Plush Soft Winter Cabin Throw at Wayfair for $39.99

20. A festive face mask to wear around while shopping

Celebrate the season with a festive face mask.

Wear your holiday spirit around town with a festive face mask this season. This machine-washable, dual-layer face mask comes from Society 6, featuring the three colors of the Kwanzaa holiday. What's more, a portion of all proceeds from face mask sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen for COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Get the Kwanzaa Red Black Green Stripes Face Mask at Society6 for $14.39

21. A set of mason jars for holiday drinks

Pair festive cocktails and coffee with classic mason jars.

Something about mason jars brings such a classic feel to the home—which makes them so perfect for the Christmas season. Whether you're making holiday beverages or a flavored iced coffee, these mason jars from Wayfair are adorable additions to the kitchen during the holidays. Plus, they make great storage for leftover food and beverages.

Get the Linus Glass Mason Jars at Wayfair for $22.99

22. An on-theme coffee mug for hot cocoa and more

This Hanukkah mug would make a delightful addition to your morning coffee or tea.

Celebrate spiced cider and hot chocolate season with a mug that'll make you happy. Etsy features an amazing variety of festive coffee mugs that'll make morning coffee and hot cocoa sipping that much more special. This particular mug from the Simonds Creative Co. Etsy shop features rave reviews for its beautiful yet sturdy design.

Get the Simonds Creative Co. Hanukkah Mug at Etsy starting at $15

23. A garden flag to adorn your yard with

Bring some holiday cheer to your yard.

Give your front yard, patio or porch a little holiday love with a decorative banner. This linen garden flag reading "Happy Kwanzaa" is top-rated on Amazon, with one reviewer saying the double-sided flag is a quality addition to the home.

Get the Rainlemon Happy Kwanzaa Garden Flag at Amazon for $7.99

24. A vinyl door decal to greet guests this holiday season

Greet visitors with a gorgeous script message.

Vinyl decal décor when done right isn't tacky whatsoever. This understated door decal from Etsy simply reads ‘Be Merry,’ making it a chic and contemporary way to dress up an otherwise simple front door. Handmade in a matte finish, the decal is easy to apply and remove—just peel away when the season is done. You can choose from several font colors, including shades of blues, greens, reds, and metallic gold and silver.

Get the Be Merry Vinyl Door Decal at Etsy starting at $9

25. Golden cutlery for an exquisite holiday meal

Add in a new gold standard to your kitchenware.

If you're planning a fancier holiday get-together this year, a small detail like gold-plated cutlery will elevate the dinner table set-up. This flatware set by Cambridge Silversmiths comes with glimmering knives, spoons and forks for four people a set. Reviewers gave high praise for the set's durability and luxurious feel for a great price.

Get the Cambridge Silversmiths Byram Gold 20-Piece Flatware Set at Walmart for $28.48

