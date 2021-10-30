25 Metro Areas With the Most Overpriced Homes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The steady rise in U.S. home values is an encouraging sign for the economy -- banged up as it's been by the pandemic. But too much growth can lead to instability, and instability naturally leads to collapse. A hot housing market may indicate a budding town with a healthy employment rate, attractive jobs and growing wages. However, it could also mean that sellers are becoming greedy and listing homes far above their natural value.

To determine which housing markets in the U.S. are the most overpriced, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow to analyze the difference between the median list price and median home value for single-family residences in the nation's largest housing markets. Home values in these cities are growing especially fast..

Prospective homebuyers should be wary: One of these cities could be the location of the next housing bubble.

Last updated: Sept. 3, 2021

Stamford, Connecticut

2021 home value: $1,063,089

2021 median listing price: $561,128

Difference between home value and list price: $501,961

Los Angeles/Long Beach/Anaheim, California

2021 home value: $1,158,318

2021 median listing price: $799,718

Difference between home value and list price: $358,600

Boston, Massachusetts

2021 home value: $732,480

2021 median listing price: $576,879

Difference between home value and list price: $155,601

Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

2021 home value: $540,712

2021 median listing price: $387,070

Difference between home value and list price: $153,642

San Diego, California

2021 home value: $898,067

2021 median listing price: $757,519

Difference between home value and list price: $140,547

Tulsa, Oklahoma

2021 home value: $307,801

2021 median listing price: $169,744

Difference between home value and list price: $138,056

Kansas City, Missouri

2021 home value: $375,260

2021 median listing price: $237,838

Difference between home value and list price: $137,422

Charleston, South Carolina

2021 home value: $443,545

2021 median listing price: $308,402

Difference between home value and list price: $135,143

New York, New York

2021 home value: $666,847

2021 median listing price: $531,744

Difference between home value and list price: $135,103

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

2021 home value: $302,514

2021 median listing price: $176,456

Difference between home value and list price: $126,059

Jackson, Mississippi

2021 home value: $280,643

2021 median listing price: $156,713

Difference between home value and list price: $123,930

Richmond, Virginia

2021 home value: $399,160

2021 median listing price: $278,058

Difference between home value and list price: $121,102

Cincinnati, Ohio

2021 home value: $341,410

2021 median listing price: $221,792

Difference between home value and list price: $119,618

Omaha, Nebraska

2021 home value: $335,549

2021 median listing price: $225,994

Difference between home value and list price: $109,555

Charlotte, North Carolina

2021 home value: $389,064

2021 median listing price: $280,031

Difference between home value and list price: $109,033

Sacramento, California

2021 home value: $612,028

2021 median listing price: $503,228

Difference between home value and list price: $108,800

Houston, Texas

2021 home value: $351,064

2021 median listing price: $244,153

Difference between home value and list price: $106,912

McAllen, Texas

2021 home value: $239,419

2021 median listing price: $134,152

Difference between home value and list price: $105,267

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

2021 home value: $289,154

2021 median listing price: $184,326

Difference between home value and list price: $104,828

Atlanta, Georgia

2021 home value: $381,647

2021 median listing price: $279,304

Difference between home value and list price: $102,343

Albuquerque, New Mexico

2021 home value: $351,009

2021 median listing price: $251,613

Difference between home value and list price: $99,396

Seattle, Washington

2021 home value: $734,297

2021 median listing price: $634,584

Difference between home value and list price: $98,713

Tucson, Arizona

2021 home value: $367,204

2021 median listing price: $269,624

Difference between home value and list price: $97,580

Greensboro, North Carolina

2021 home value: $281,332

2021 median listing price: $185,137

Difference between home value and list price: $96,195

Grand Rapids, Michigan

2021 home value: $347,092

2021 median listing price: $252,271

Difference between home value and list price: $94,820

Chris Jennings contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the biggest Metro Statistical Area (MSA) housing markets in the United States according to Zillow's Housing Data to find the 25 Metros With the Most Overpriced Homes. GOBankingRates found the (1) 2021 Average Home Value for each city and subtracted that from each city's (2) 2021 Average Median List Price, both sourced from Zillow's May 2021 Housing Data. This gave each city a value that represented the (3) difference between Median List Price and Home Value. GOBankingRates then ranked the cities in terms of factor 3 with the greatest positive difference being worst. All data was compiled and is up to date as of July 7, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Metro Areas With the Most Overpriced Homes