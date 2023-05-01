25-mile-long wave of trash washing up on Outer Banks is linked to US Navy, park says

An unsightly wave of trash washing up on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has been linked to a U.S. Navy ship, according to the National Park Service.

That conclusion was reached after investigators picked through the bags and found evidence it was linked to the military, park officials said in an April 30 news release.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore and the Town of Nags Head have observed plastic, metal, paper and textile fabric debris washing up in low densities along approximately 25 miles of beaches,” the park reports.

“Observations of debris began on April 27 and were reported to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Sector North Carolina. The nature of the debris suggest it may have come from a U.S. Navy vessel located near the northeastern coast of North Carolina.”

The U.S. Navy is investigating, park officials said.

A photo released by the park shows staff collected a pickup truck load of trash and more debris remained to be picked up, officials said.

Debris is also being found in the villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, park officials said.

Cleanup crews have included members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, National Park Service and Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, and Nags Head town employees.

