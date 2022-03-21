A $25 million business expansion in Lancaster will bring new jobs. Here’s the info

A Lancaster County company has almost $25 million investment plans to add more than 60 new jobs.

A building at 234 Grace Ave. will be the second Lancaster County location for U.S. Strapping Company. The business makes polyester straps used in packaging. The new site will be a distribution center for domestic and export sales. U.S. Strapping is part of FROMM Group, a Swiss company founded in 1947 that develops, sells and services a range of packaging products.

In a release from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, FROMM Group CEO Matthias Schwarzenbach said the company received exceptional cooperation and support from local and state economic development professionals.

“Lancaster is an ideal location for us to further expand and invest in our operations in the USA,” Schwarzenbach said.

The expansion should wrap up by the end of first quarter 2023.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see this project come to fruition and the business activity it will be bring to a strategically important industrial location,” said Jamie Gilbert, county economic development director.

The state release mentions the new site as a recently purchased property. County land records show a 15-acre warehouse building at the address, at almost 145,000 square feet. County records still list the most recent sale as one from 2019, a $4.5 million acquisition by Scientex Phoenix from Springs Global US.

Anyone interested in information on the new jobs should email the company at dana@strapsolutions.com.