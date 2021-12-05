25-Minute Cardio Dance + Sculpt Workout With DanceBody Founder Katia Pryce

Are you ready to dance your way through your workout? Join DanceBody founder Katia Pryce for a dance cardio session! In just 25 minutes, Katia will lead you through a fun and effective workout that will have you learning some dance moves along the way. For an added challenge, use a light set of weighted wristbands. After that, take to your exercise mat for a brief sculpt session, where you'll discover techniques that will help you avoid injuries. Add a light set of ankle weights to enhance your sculpt workout.



Find more from Katia on her website.