25 Most Beautiful People for 2023: Rebecca Fabanwo

Rebecca Fabanwo doesn’t live in fear. After all, she did skydive out of a perfectly good airplane. Some might find her life of service to be a challenge, but Fabanwo faces it head on.

Fabanwo founded Heart of Compassion, a local nonprofit organization that helps people in need by supplying practical help, including diapers, toiletries, household items and even toys and clothing. The organization’s annual Christmas event endeavors to brings the true meaning of the holidays to families who are marginalized. And Fabanwo makes sure needs are met all year – no questions asked. It is a unique and needed opportunity for those who give and those who receive.

“Heart of Compassion was started out of necessity and love for the community,” she says. “We connect with local businesses to receive donations then partner with local churches for a safe location to give away the nonperishable items to those in need in the communities. We believe that good hygiene and basic cleaning products for a family’s home are essential to give one pride, wellness and ambition to go out and succeed.”

Described as compassionate, persistent, funny, hard-working, and beautiful inside and out, Fabanwo’s current roles seem far away from the time she spent as a model and actor, but she says they fulfill her in myriad ways. In addition to her nonprofit work, she is also a truck driver and interior and exterior designer.

Fabanwo says what makes someone truly beautiful is how they treat others. She is determined in her pursuit of adding good to the world.

“I am very persistent and follow up on things and go after what’s right in life,” she says.

Fabanwo focuses on making a positive difference – her motto is ‘all is well’ – and treating others with love and care. For her, it is a matter of faith.

“We serve all,” she says. “Jesus Christ told us to serve all. Sharing the good news and showing love is the greatest commandment.”

