25 Most Powerful Militaries in the World in 2022

In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most powerful militaries in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 10 Most Powerful Militaries in the World in 2022.

The surprises seen in the Russia-Ukraine war theater forced military and defense experts to study modern warfighting and its changing dynamics with more depth. The war has shown that even the most powerful militaries, despite their huge numbers and technological advancements, can fail to perform against significantly weaker opponents due to a variety of reasons.

Having one of the most powerful militaries in the world, Russia invaded Ukraine with ambitious goals, but soon started to fail and this performance surprised even the most famous think tanks. According to Royal United Services Institute, or RUSI, the Ukraine war has underlined several major weaknesses of the Russian army. For example, the offensive and its subsequent failures show that the Russian military commanders continue to execute the last received instructions despite their failure until and unless the orders are countermanded.  The report also says the Ukraine war has shown that the Russian military is “culturally” vulnerable to deception. The institute believes so for three reasons. First, it says the Russian military develops a “systemic confirmation bias” because of its tendency to believe any information received as true unless there is contradictory information. The second reason is the inability of the Russian military commanders to openly report failures. Third, the report says the Russian systems are largely designed around single missions.

Chinese Military Power

However, the United States military commanders have more to worry about China than Russia. The US can no longer ignore this ever-evolving threat as the Asian superpower has swiftly increased its air and naval power along with its technological might. RAND Corporation did threat modeling by comparing different aspects of military power of US and China. According to RAND’s report, more than two decades ago, China had obsolete Russian SA-2 missiles (with a range of roughly 35 km). Today, its missile technology is equipped to punish the enemy severely, with a range of 200 km. The report also adds that the Chinese integrated air defense system (IADS) has become a “formidable obstacle” for the US military. However, the US now has an advantage with stealth aircraft and new SEAD (suppression of enemy air defenses) aircraft.

In terms of air superiority, the RAND report said that while the US still has an advantage over China, thanks to its fifth-generation aircraft, including the F-22 and F-35, today, if the Chinese air force starts a campaign in the Western Pacific region, the US would need “several hundred percent” more power to maintain its superiority than it needed in 1996.

However, for now, the US remains the most powerful military in the world. The Russian war and China's increasingly aggressive posture in the Pacific is increasing its anxiety and thus forcing it to boost its defense budget, thereby helping major defense companies. Countries in Europe have also started increasing their defense spending as they become more aware of the threat posed by Russia.

All of this increased spending is incredibly beneficial to the biggest defense companies in the world. Some of the major companies expected to report soaring revenues amid this backdrop include Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

To rank the countries with the most powerful militaries in the world in 2022, we considered their total military spending. Since modern warfare is highly reliant of naval and air power, our ranking criteria assigned 50% weightage to military spend, 30% to total number of fighter jets and 20% to total number of submarines.

25. Qatar

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 11,593

Total number of fighter jets: 40

Total number of submarines: 0

Qatar was recently isolated by other Gulf countries, who only ended a three-year blockade in 2021. Despite diplomatic pressure from the Gulf countries, Qatar actually emerged stronger and more autonomous.

24. Colombia

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 10,180

Total number of fighter jets: 17

Total number of submarines: 11

With one of the highest military spend in Latin America, Colombia earned its spot in the list of the most powerful militaries in the world.

23. Singapore

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 11,115

Total number of fighter jets: 100

Total number of submarines: 5

Singapore has reserved a large portion of its total budget for its military which is why it has one of the most advanced militaries in the region.

22. Poland

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 13,710

Total number of fighter jets: 91

Total number of submarines: 1

Historically, Poland has faced huge threats from Russia and Germany. Its conflict with Germany was resolved in the second World War, but the Russian threat is still making the nation anxious, causing it to spend heavily on defense and also seek US and NATO support.

21. Netherlands

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 13,752

Total number of fighter jets: 40

Total number of submarines: 4

In October 2022, the Dutch government announced that it would spend up to $3.5 billion on military procurement.

20. Brazil

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 19,187

Total number of fighter jets: 42

Total number of submarines: 7

One of the biggest economies in the world, Brazil has continued to improve its military spend, mainly in a bid to increase its presence on the global stage.

19. Spain

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 19,544

Total number of fighter jets: 140

Total number of submarines: 2

In 2022, Spain approved an increase in military spend by more than $1 billion to increase the defense budget to 2% of its GDP.

18. Canada

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 26,449

Total number of fighter jets: 63

Total number of submarines: 4

Canada recently announced that it would be increasing its military spend by $8 billion over the next 5 years.

17. Taiwan

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 12,959

Total number of fighter jets: 288

Total number of submarines: 4

Taiwan's military spend is mainly geared to improve its ability to defend itself from the threat of China.

16. Pakistan

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 11,304

Total number of fighter jets: 357

Total number of submarines: 9

Since its inception Pakistan has developed a posture of a security state because of its territorial disputes with India. Despite its economic problems, the nation spends heavily on defense and boasts a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons.

15. Australia

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 31,754

Total number of fighter jets: 72

Total number of submarines: 6

Australia became embroiled in a major row with France after Australia tore up a contract to purchase submarines from France and instead announced that they would be purchasing the submarines from either the United States or UK. In the end, Australia paid France $584 million as compensation for ending the deal. Major companies like Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) are supplying weapons to US allies like Australia.

14. Turkey

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 15,479

Total number of fighter jets: 205

Total number of submarines: 12

Turkey is one of the biggest spenders in NATO and also boasts one of the most powerful militaries in the world.

13. Israel

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 24,341

Total number of fighter jets: 241

Total number of submarines: 5

Israel has been threatened by its neighbors ever since its existence and has received tons of support from the United States in terms of bolstering its military. Major US companies like Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) sell weapons to Israel.

12. Italy

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 32,006

Total number of fighter jets: 92

Total number of submarines: 8

Italy is amongst the most powerful militaries in the world where the total number of active personnel is close to 350,000. As European countries begin to face the threat of a possible Russian aggression, they are increasing their defense budgets and ordering equipment from companies like Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

11. Iran

Total military spend by the country (in millions): 24,589

Total number of fighter jets: 197

Total number of submarines: 19

Iran has always spent a lot on its defense due to its many conflicts which has resulted in several sanctions on the nation. Iran has also been supplying Russia with drones in the Ukraine war.

 

Click to continue reading the 10 Most Powerful Militaries in the World in 2022.

 

