We will take a look at the 25 most valuable food companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Most Valuable Food Companies in the World.

The food industry is a vast and intricate system that encompasses all the processes that food goes through before reaching the consumers. These include production, processing, packaging, distribution, and advertisement. It is a significant sector of the global economy and is estimated to rake in revenues of $9.43 trillion in 2023 and is poised for a CAGR of 6.21% between 2023-2027. The Confectionery & Snacks segment is the largest segment in the market with a volume of $1.64 trillion in 2023.

The food industry is grappling with numerous challenges, including concerns about food safety, climate change, and the increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly food production methods. Consumers are becoming more aware of the quality and source of their food, leading to a rise in demand for products that are organic, locally sourced, and non-genetically modified.

Advances in technology, such as precision farming and food traceability systems, are helping to improve efficiency and productivity throughout the supply chain. There is also a growing trend towards plant-based and alternative protein sources, as consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware.

The growing global population, expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, is one of the key drivers of the food industry. As the population increases, the demand for food products also rises, creating opportunities for companies in the food industry.

We have picked the 25 most valuable food companies in the world based on the market capitalization. We used multiple stock screeners to identify public companies that operate across the food and beverage industry across the world and sorted these companies based on their market capitalization. The list is topped by well-known American brands such as The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), and Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), among others.

Most Valuable Food Companies in The World

Photo Credit: Roland Balik/USAF/Creative Commons

25. McCormick & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MKC)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $20.3 billion

McCormick & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MKC) is a leading herbs and spices company based in Hunt Valley, Maryland. With a history that can be traced back to 1889, the company manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products for applications such as beverages, snacks, dairy, bakery/confectionary, savory, performance nutrition, and health.

McCormick & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MKC) employs more than 14,000 personnel and its products, which are sourced from more than 80 countries, are sold in more than 170 countries and territories worldwide. Its products are sold under multiple brands including McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden.

24. Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:BMBOY)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $21.1 billion

Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC: BMBOY) is a leading baking company with 203 bakeries and other plants and more than 1,600 sales centers located in 33 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC: BMBOY) produces more than 10,000 products across product lines including sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads and salty snacks, among others.

23. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $21.8 billion

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies focused on beef, pork, and chicken meats as well as prepared foods. Founded in 1935, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has a portfolio of more than 30 brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair, among others.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) currently has a market capitalization of $21.8 billion. As of Q3 2022, 35 of the 920 prominent hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held its shares with a total stake value of $1.1 billion.

22. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $23.4 billion

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is a leading food company based in Battle Creek, Michigan, focused on the manufacturing and sale of cereals, snacks, and convenience foods like frozen foods and noodles. With a history dating back to 1906, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is home to famous brands like Pringles, Cheez-It, Special K, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Eggo, Mini-Wheats, Kashi, RXBAR, and MorningStar Farms, among others.

21. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $25.0 billion

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is a global branded food processing and manufacturing company based in Austin, Minnesota. Founded in 1891, the company sells products across multiple product lines including shelf-stable food products, branded and unbranded pork, beef, and poultry products, and turkey products. Its products are sold in more than 80 countries worldwide under more than 30 brand names including Planters, SKIPPY, SPAM, Hormel Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin's, WHOLLY, Hormel Black Label, Columbus, and Jennie-O, among others.

20. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $25.4 billion

Shanghai-based Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is China’s largest restaurant company with 12,947 restaurants across more than 1,800 cities spread throughout mainland China. The company was formed through a separation from Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in November, 2016 and its shares have been listed on the NYSE since then. On October 24, 2022, its shares also started trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) owns the exclusive license for KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in China and owns the East Dawning, Little Sheep and COFFii & JOY concepts. It also operates Huang Ji Huang and Lavazza restaurants in the country. The company generated a revenue of $9.6 billion and opened 1,159 new restaurants in 2022.

19. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG (OTC:LDSVF)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $26.0 billion

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG (OTC:LDSVF), based in Zürich, Switzerland, is a leading premium chocolate company founded in 1845. The company manufactures its products at 12 own production sites located across the U.S. and Europe and distributes its products through 32 subsidiary companies and branch offices, 500 own stores, and a network of more than 100 independent distributors across the globe.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG (OTC:LDSVF) products, which exceed 2,500 in total, are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide under the brand names Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Caffarel, and Hofbauer and Küfferle. The company generated sales of CHF4.97 billion in 2022.

18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $30.5 billion

Toronto, Ontario-based Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is a leading global quick service restaurant company with more than 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries worldwide. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) owns four leading quick service restaurant brands – Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs.

On February 14, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. During the year, the company managed to record system-wide sales of $39.8 billion and added 1,266 net new restaurants to the network.

17. Danone S.A. (OTC:DANOY)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $35.5 billion

Paris, France-based Danone S.A. (OTC:DANOY) is a leading food and beverage company specializing in dairy and plant-based products, bottled water, and specialized nutrition products. Its portfolio includes leading international brands such as Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, and Volvic, among others, as well as local and regional brands including Aqua, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk.

Danone S.A. (OTC:DANOY) has undertaken a strategic review of its business and has announced plans to focus more on its core brands and high-growth segments. As part of this plan, the company announced in January this year that it will explore strategic options, including a potential sale, for its organic dairy activity in the U.S., comprised of the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses.

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $37.0 billion

Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is a leading restaurant company that franchises or operates more than 55,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories worldwide under the KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill brands.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) generated total revenues of $6.8 billion and a net income of $1.3 billion in FY 2022. During the year, the company added 4,560 gross new restaurants to its system across the world.

15. Muyuan Foods Co. Ltd. (SHE:002714)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $38.2 billion

Muyuan Foods Co. Ltd. (SHE:002714), based in Nanyang, Henan Province, China, is one of the largest pork producers in China, with a vertically integrated business model that includes breeding, raising, and slaughtering pigs, as well as processing and selling pork products. The company also produces animal feed, operates a logistics and transportation business, and has investments in related industries. In 2022, the company sold 61.2 million heads of pigs and slaughtered 7.36 million heads of pigs.

14. SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $40.0 billion

Houston, Texas-based SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is the largest global distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry that serves nearly 700,000 customer locations, including restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other foodservice customers. It distributes multiple products including frozen foods, fruits, vegetables and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce to its customers.

13. Compass Group PLC (OTC:CMPGY)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $40.3 billion

Compass Group PLC (OTC:CMPGY) is a multinational food services company based in Surrey, United Kingdom. Founded in 1941, the company provides a wide range of food services such as catering, cleaning, vending, and support services, and operates under various brands, including Eurest, Levy, Restaurant Associates, and Chartwells.

12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $44.7 billion

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in Mexican food including bowls, tacos, and burritos. The company owns and operates more than 3,200 restaurants across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only company of its size that owns and operates its restaurants rather than franchising them.

11. Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $44.7 billion

Founded in 1902, Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), commonly known as ADM, is a major player in the food industry, with a diverse portfolio of products including oils, sweeteners, starches, proteins, and feed ingredients. The company is involved in every aspect of the food and feed production process, from sourcing and processing raw materials to delivering finished products to customers. ADM is also involved in global commodity trading of crops like corn, soybeans, and wheat.

10. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $45.3 billion

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods with more than 100 brands in 100 countries across six continents. The company offers products including snacks, including grain, fruit and savory snacks, nutrition bars, and frozen hot snacks; ready-to-eat cereal; convenient meals, including meal kits, ethnic meals, pizza, soup, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast, and frozen entrees; natural pet food; refrigerated and frozen dough; baking mixes and ingredients; yogurt; and super-premium ice cream.

9. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $49.0 billion

Chicago, Illinois-based The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world. The company was formed through the merger of Kraft Foods Group, Inc. and H. J. Heinz Company, closed on July 2, 2015. Its portfolio includes iconic brands, including Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Primal Kitchen, and Classico, among others.

8. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $49.4 billion

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is a global confectionery company with product offerings including chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products and protein bars; snack items such as popcorn, pretzels, spreads, snack bites and mixes; and pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages. The company sells its products under more than 100 brand names in nearly 80 countries worldwide. Some of its well-known brands include Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Twizzlers, Whoppers and York, among others.

7. Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co. Ltd. (SHA: 603288)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $52.8 billion

Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co., Ltd. (SHA:603288) is a Chinese company that specializes in the production and distribution of soy sauce, oyster sauce, and other condiments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong Province, China.

Haitian Flavouring and Food Co., Ltd. (SHA:603288) has become one of the leading companies in the soy sauce industry, with a market share of over 40% in China. It has also expanded its business to other countries, including the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The company also offers other products such as food ingredients and health products.

6. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Market Capitalization as of February 17: $91.1 billion

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is a multinational confectionery, food, and beverage company based in Illinois which employs approximately 80,000 individuals around the world. The core business of the company is making and selling chocolates, biscuits, and baked snacks, with additional businesses including gum & candy, cheese & grocery and powdered beverages.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) sells its products in over 150 countries worldwide and has operations in approximately 80 countries, including 148 manufacturing and processing facilities across 46 countries. Its portfolio includes several well-known brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate.

