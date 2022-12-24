In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most visited countries in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 most visited countries in the world.

It is almost impossible to talk about travel now without discussing the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry. International travel was suspended globally as authorities and government raced to get ahead of the spread of the virus. From 2020 to the start of 2022, international travel was mostly limited to only critical travel, having a devastating impact on not just leisure travel but business travel as well. Even in 2021, when there were moments, especially in summer, of the burden on healthcare increasing, international tourism was still largely restricted, or allowed with several caveats including negative tests, proof of vaccinations and registration on various apps. Tourism has accounted for around 10% of the global GDP, employing more than 320 million across the world. In 2019, more than 1.5 billion people took foreign trips which then saw a decline of 72% after the pandemic.

In 2022, thanks to the invention of the Covid-19 vaccine, most of the world was able to resume to a somewhat normal life, as infection and serious illness deaths decreased. The summer of 2022 can be considered the first time since 2019 that travel resumed, and it did so with the release of pent-up demand of the last two years. While major airlines, including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAL), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), saw major losses in 2020 and 2021, they posted record growth in revenue in 2022 along with soaring profits as prices went sky-high responding to demand. The price per passenger increased to record levels even in economy, while business class flights became much more expensive as well. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) returned to profitability in Q2 2022 thanks to soaring demand.

The economy of many countries is boosted by tourism and is an important sector, but for some, the dependence on tourism is much higher. For example, the United States, which is one of the most visited countries in the world, has a heavily diversified economy and tourism only makes up 3.3% of the nation's total exports.

Now that tourism is recovering, major airlines aren't the only one reaping the rewards. Many of the biggest hotels in the world are now filled to capacity with travelers such as Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), with each of these hotel chains earning billions in revenue and renting out hundreds of thousands of rooms across thousands of properties.

To determine the most visited countries in the world, we took a look at the number of people visiting each nation along with the receipts from inbound tourism, with data courtesy of The World Tourism Organization, an agency of the United Nations. We assigned 70% weightage to the former criterion and 30% to the latter. Unsurprisingly, Europe dominates the list. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the countries benefiting the most from tourism revival, starting with number 25:

25. Belgium

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 3.2

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 0.4

The European nation is well-known for its chocolates and diamonds, while perhaps the best place to visit in Belgium is Bruges, whose city center is a prominent World Heritage Site of UNESCO, a place where you will be transported to the past.

24. Belarus

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 3.4

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 3.8

Belarus's involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine has earned it significant condemnation from many countries and will most likely result in tourism in the country suffering.

23. Ukraine

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 3.7

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 1

Unfortunately, Ukraine, which has so much to offer, will definitely drop off this list next year thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war which has absolutely devastated the country.

22. Morocco

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 3.7

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 3.8

Morocco is home to a strong tourist industry and it is one of the most visited places in Africa.

21. Albania

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 5

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 2.3

Albania is home to archeological and cultural heritage, attracting millions of people every year.

20. Saudi Arabia

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 3.5

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 15.3

A lot of visitors to Saudi Arabia visit the country to perform Hajj or Umrah, which are holy activities performed by Muslims.

19. Dominican Republic

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 4.4

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 5.7

Dominican Republic is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean.

18. Switzerland

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 4.3

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 11

The only reason perhaps that Switzerland isn't ranked as high in the list of the most visited countries in the world is because it is incredibly expensive, but the amazing views of lakes, valleys and mountains, not to mention amazing ski resorts, make it a must-visit country.

17. Bulgaria

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 6.3

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 2.5

Tourism is a major contributor to Bulgaria's economy and in 2017, nearly 12 million people visited the country.

16. Netherlands

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 5.3

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 9.4

There is so much more to the country, from the canals and beauty of Amsterdam to the mostly car-free village of Giethoorn to the historic neighborhood of Zaanse Schans.

15. Hungary

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 5.3

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 9.4

Budapest is one of the most popular cities in the world among tourists.

14. Poland

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 9.7

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 9.1

Poland is home to a bustling capital Warsaw and historic architecture of Gdansk and Krakow.

13. United Kingdom

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 6.2

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 33.1

London is easily one of the most visited cities in the world, but other areas including Manchester in England and Edinburgh and the Scottish Highlands are also extremely popular among tourists.

12. Portugal

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 9.6

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 11.9

Balmy temperatures are one of the main attractions of Portugal, while beaches and historic architecture add to the fun of visiting the nation.

11. Croatia

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 10.6

Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 10.8

Tourism is one of the biggest industries in Croatia, with Dubrovnik considered to be one of its most popular destinations.

