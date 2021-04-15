25 Mother’s Day gifts moms actually want

Give mom something she won't soon forget.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and it’s time to treat the moms in your life—friends, sisters, or the woman who raised you—to a little something special. Whether you’re on a tight budget this year or looking to splurge, we’re here to help you find tried-and-true products. No matter a mom’s interests, we’ve got you covered with 25 gift ideas we’re sure she’ll adore.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. For the mom who lives in the kitchen: This mega-popular pressure cooker

If there's one kitchen gadget mom needs, it's an Instant Pot Ultra.

Is there any kitchen appliance hotter than the Instant Pot right now? Frankly, no, which is why it’s at the top of this list. The Instant Pot Ultra emerged our favorite after testing pressure cookers. The multi-purpose pot cooks food perfectly, whether it’s chili or risotto, and it is intuitive to use and easy to clean.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra at Amazon for $139.99

2. For the mom who breezes through books: An e-reader

You're really giving mom a library when you get her an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

You don’t have to worry about picking out a book for mom when you get her a Kindle. She can download old favorites and new reads, and have them at the touch of a button. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite won us over with its sleek, waterproof design, and its ability to also play and store Audible audio content.

Get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for $159.99

3. For the mom who knows the importance of hydration: A reliable water bottle

Prioritizing hydration is easier with the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle.

Everyone needs a quality water bottle that they can slip into their work bag or cup holder to stay hydrated on the go—or at least to keep them from getting up and going to the kitchen sink constantly. The Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle keeps 20 ounces of water cold for hours, thanks to its stainless steel insulation. It’s slim enough to fit in most car cup holders, has a wide mouth for ice cubes, and the lid locks to prevent spillage. As a bonus, the built-in filter helps reduce impurities that can affect taste.

Story continues

Get the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle on Target for $24.99

4. For the mom who cherishes a fresh bouquet: A flower subscription service

Fresh flowers for mom don't need to be a one-time thing with Bloomsy Box.

Fresh flowers may be a cliché as a Mother’s Day gift, but they’re an instant mood booster, which is why we think mom will gush over floral subscription service Bloomsy Box, which delivers flowers on a regular basis. (And what better way to one-up your siblings than with a gift that keeps on giving?)

On the other hand, if you’re not ready to commit to monthly or weekly flower deliveries, we suggest using 1-800-flowers, which features tons of bouquets for you to choose from, delivered fresh by local florists.

5. For the sentimental mom: A throw pillow with a personal touch

She'll love resting her head on a personalized pillow.

If mom could use a new throw pillow or two, make the move for her. Minted's curated products make incredible personalized Mother's Day gifts. This photo pillow, for instance, is super thoughtful and easy to order. Simply select a special photograph to fit inside this pillow's cutesy polaroid design, and you have a gift that's sure to put a smile on mom's face as soon as she spots it on the couch.

Get the Classic Snap Medium 20-Inch Photo Pillow for $48

6. For the mom who gulps down smoothies: A reliable, hard-working blender

Blend up smoothies in a dash.

A blender versatile enough to blend up fruit and yogurt for smoothies or grind nuts for homemade peanut butter is a kitchen staple. Regardless of what mom is making, the Instant Ace Nova will impress with its 1,000-watt motor, helpful presets, and intuitive controls.

For something smaller but still smoothie-rific, we recommend the NutriBullet Select, which comes with a 32-ounce pitcher with lid, a 24-ounce handled cup, a tamper, and to-go lids.

7. For the multi-tasking mom: A robot vacuum

Dirt and dust are no match for the Eufy Robovac 11S.

If your mom has a hefty to-do list (or simply dislikes housework), take one more thing off of her hands by getting her a robot vacuum. The Eufy Robovac 11S is more affordable than many, but has strong suction, great navigation abilities, and a slim design that allows it to vacuum even hard-to-reach places.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11S on Amazon for $219.99

8. For the mom who values quality shut-eye: A pillow that molds to her

Give mom the gift of comfortable sleep.

It may be a stretch to buy your mom a new bed, but you can help her revamp her sleep environment with new pillows. After testing bed pillows, we recommend this one by Coop Home Goods, which comes purposefully stuffed with shredded memory foam, and features a zipper for access to remove filling, so mom can cater it to her comfort.

Get the Coop Home Goods Original Pillow at Amazon for $59.99

9. For the mom who gravitates toward one-pot recipes: A dutch oven

Cook dozens of recipes with the Staub Round Cocotte or the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven.

A mom who loves cooking new dishes needs one trusty tool that can make pots of stew, braise meat, sauté vegetables, and more. And in our experience, that tool is a dutch oven. This one from Lodge won the Best Value spot during our testing for being easy to clean, affordable, and, of course, for cooking everything from meat to veggies just right.

Willing to spring for our number-one favorite? We loved the Staub Round Cocotte, which fits even better on the stove and in a pantry, but still has a large base with plenty of room for sautéing.

10. For the music-obsessed mom: Wireless, noise-canceling headphones

Mom can blast her tunes with Apple's Airpods Pro.

Got a mom who always has Spotify playing in the background? Snag her a pair of Airpods Pro for private listening on the go. The newest wireless earbuds from Apple are more comfortable because of their silicon tips, are easy to set up and sync with devices, and (drum roll) feature active noise canceling.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon for $197

11. For the mom who treasures her beauty routine: A lighted makeup mirror

Mom never has to do her makeup in the dark with the Glamcor Riki Skinny.

Applying makeup or plucking eyebrows in the dark is asking for a disaster—that’s where lighted makeup mirrors come in. Our favorite is the Glamcor Riki Skinny, which is wireless, has five bright light settings, a large viewing area, and a super-slim packable, portable design.

Alternatively, our Best Value mirror, the DeWeisn Tri-Fold Lighted Mirror, features adjustable lights, three magnification options, and the ability to fold for storage or travel, for a lower price.

12. For the mom who needs help with her to-do list: A smart speaker

Meet mom's new personal assistant.

Every mom deserves a personal assistant and now you can get her one in the form of a smart speaker. The Echo Dot won us over as our favorite entry-level Echo because it has access to all of the standard Alexa features, like voice-activated music controls and weather reports. Plus, it has amazing sound quality as a Bluetooth speaker, all at an affordable price.

Get the Echo Dot (3rd generation) on Amazon for $39.99

13. For the mom who appreciates a zen atmosphere: An essential oil diffuser

The Airomé freshens the air with pleasant aromas of your choosing.

An essential oil diffuser is a simple addition to any room but makes a big difference in quality and coziness. We love this one from Airomé because of its attractive design and even diffusing. Add a pack of essential oils so mom can choose the scent of the room.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser on Amazon for $34.59

14. For the mom who could use a little pampering: A foot spa

Who needs a spa when you can have the Ivation Foot Spa?

Treat mom to some TLC with a foot bath. Our favorite is the Ivation Foot Spa, which features adjustable heating, massage rollers, water jets, and a programmable timer (not that she’ll want to choose anything other than the longest setting). We can assure you that mom won’t just push this to the back of the closet—it’s that good.

Get the Ivation Foot Spa at Target for $79.99

15. For the active mom: A fitness tracker

Help mom be more conscious of her fitness efforts with the Fitbit Charge 4.

If mom wants a way to stay on track with her workouts or to be more conscious of her steps, she’ll love our favorite fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 4. It won us over for its good looks, easy-to-navigate device menus and companion app, and detailed activity- and sleep-tracking information.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 at Best Buy for $149.95

16. For the mom who feels incomplete without a blowout: A salon-quality hair dryer brush

Trust us, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer will change mom's hair game.

Give mom the gift of time... and by that we mean the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. This contraption can take hair from wet to blowout-level styled in a half-hour or less. She’ll thank you for saving her precious time in the morning and for the shiny, bouncy locks.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer at Ulta for $59.99

17. For the mom who’s had a long day: Slippers to sink her feet into

Mom will think of you every morning she steps into her cozy slippers.

Slippers are often the first thing someone puts on in the morning and last thing they take off before hopping into bed at night. When it comes to finding the right pair for mom, you’ll want ones with a durable bottom and plush inside to keep her feet cozy. Our favorite are the Ugg Scuffette II, which have a fluffy wool lining that’ll keep mom’s feet warm, and are easy to slide on and off.

Get the Ugg Scuffette II at Nordstrom for $89.95

18. For the mom who’s a makeup enthusiast: A beauty subscription box

Introduce mom to her new favorite beauty products.

Whether your mom is a beauty product pro or just enjoys trying some new products, a BoxyCharm subscription is a great gift for her. The beauty box rose through the ranks for us because of the variety of (full-size!) products from high-end brands, and attention to detail when it comes to matching products to the subscriber’s preferences and interests.

Sign up for BoxyCharm for $25 a month

19. For the mom who needs better rest: A weighted blanket

Mom will get a better night's sleep with the Gravity Blanket.

If you ask us, everyone should own a weighted blanket. These heavy throws claim to help calm the nervous system to alleviate stress, anxiety, and even pain. After searching for the best weighted blanket, the Gravity Blanket came out on top because of its high-quality velvet cover that feels cozy to the touch.

If you want to spend less, we love the YnM, a budget-friendly option that works just as well as the Gravity, but without the cozy exterior.

20. For the mom who loves to lounge: A set of comfy pajamas

Upgrade mom's loungewear with the Moonlight Pajamas from Nordstrom.

If mom wears old t-shirts to bed—not that there’s anything wrong with that—she will appreciate you treating her to a new pair of cozy pajamas. With over 1,000 reviews, the relaxed-fit Moonlight Pajamas from Nordstrom’s lingerie collection are made from soft fabrics, and come in several cute prints to suit her style.

Get the Moonlight Pajamas on Nordstrom for $65

21. For the scent-sensitive mom: A candle that warms up her space

The Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candles make any atmosphere cozier.

Candles are always a good gift. These popular ones from Anthropologie double as a scent picker-upper and a beautiful piece of home decor. The sweet “volcano” scent has notes of tropical and citrus fruits and the floral “aloha orchid” smells of orchids, jasmine, gardenia, and white blossoms.

Get the Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle at Anthropologie for $34

22. For the mom who moves and mediates: A great yoga mat

Commence meditation, stretching, and yoga with the Lululemon Reversible Mat.

Whether mom practices yoga, mindfulness, or just enjoys a good stretch or at-home workout, she’s sure to appreciate a quality yoga mat. Our favorite, the Lululemon Reversible Mat, feels soft yet tactile under the hands and feet but is firm enough to give support to sensitive joints.

Get the Reversible Mat 5mm at Lululemon for $78

23. For the mom who longs for a green thumb: A plant delivery service

The Sill knows that plants make everything better.

Just because mom’s gardening skills aren’t up to snuff doesn’t mean she wouldn’t want some greenery in her life. Introduce her to The Sill, a plant delivery service, by ordering an attractive (low-maintenance) perennial in your choice of pot, or sign her up for the monthly subscription service to receive an “easy-care” plant that’s hand-potted in a five-inch planter.

Get one of The Sill’s live plants starting at $20

24. For the tea-drinking mom: A subscription box of tea

Mom can customize her own box of tea with Sips By.

If mom is always offering you a cup of English Breakfast, there’s a great chance she’ll love a stock-up of her brew options. Sips By lets you give mom a gift card for three, six, or 12 months of personalized tea subscription boxes. Each box comes with four teas, catered to her taste.

Get a Sips by tea subscription box starting at $45

25. For the mom who welcomes a challenge: A jigsaw puzzle

Want a fun activity for mom?

Some moms dig a great brainteaser, and what’s better than a puzzle that looks like a piece of art? Jiggy's puzzles double as decor after you complete one, thanks to the included glue, so mom can display her accomplishment for all to see.

Get a Jiggy Puzzle and Glue Set at Anthropologie for $39.95

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 25 best Mother’s Day gifts of 2021