25 News Top Stories for Sept. 25th
25 News Top Stories for Sept. 25th
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
The new Z Nismo is a greatly improved performance machine over the standard car, but for the money, it still can't match its rivals.
Amazon has agreed to invest up to $4 billion in the AI startup Anthropic, the two firms said, as the e-commerce group steps up its rivalry against Microsoft, Meta, Google and Nvidia in the fast-growing sector that many technologists believe could be the next great frontier. The e-commerce group said it will initially invest $1.25 billion for a minority stake in Anthropic, which like Google's Bard and Microsoft-backed OpenAI also operates an AI-powered, text analyzing chatbot. As part of the deal, Amazon said it has an option to increase its investment in Anthropic to a total of $4 billion.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The first commercially-available Honda V8 is a 5.0-liter unit called BF350 and designed for 25-plus-foot boats. It develops 350 horsepower.
Week 4 was billed as one of the best college football slates ever. How much did our Top 10 change after a wild day of action?
23,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.
The former couple, who have two children together, are currently in a legal battle over where to raise their kids.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
Deion Sanders and Colorado were brought back to reality by Oregon. And it wasn’t pretty.
Author Alex Gino, whose book “Melissa” is one of the most banned novels in America, believes that the more a book is challenged, the more its story needs to be told.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.
It's giving 'Girlhood.' The post University of Minnesota grad accidentally gets added to a sorority group chat and makes several new friends: ‘Green flag friend group!!!’ appeared first on In The Know.
Asian-American fans are praising Olivia Rodrigo for redefining what it means to be "all-American" in new track. The post Many Gen Zers think Olivia Rodrigo’s new track off Guts ‘reclaims’ the phrase ‘all-American’ for Asian American women appeared first on In The Know.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The anti-aging powerhouse uses retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid to help tighten skin. No wonder it's an Amazon top-seller.
More women are being open about their breast reduction surgeries on TikTok and it's starting conversations in the comments for curious users. The post Women on TikTok are sharing their breast reduction stories and how it’s changed their lives appeared first on In The Know.
Given a list of emotions to choose from, fewer than 1 in 3 Americans picked a positive one, such as “excitement” or “optimism.”