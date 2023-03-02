25-year-old arrested, charged with felonies in connection with shooting in Canyon County

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with four felonies after police alleged he was involved in a Wednesday night shooting in Canyon County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit and run on U.S. 20/26 late Wednesday near the Canyon Springs RV Resort and located a man with a “serious gunshot wound” and another individual with “other severe injuries,” according to a news release from the agency. The victims were both hospitalized and the gunshot wound victim was in critical condition, police said Thursday afternoon.

Several police agencies responded to the scene, including the Caldwell, Middleton and Parma police departments, the release said. Officials were able to locate a “suspicious vehicle” near the residence “of a subject in the investigation” and eventually located the alleged suspect. The Idaho Statesman has reached out to the sheriff’s office for clarity.

The man, who is being held at the Canyon County Jail on a $500,000 bond, is facing four felonies: two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police and online court records. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for battery.

“I want to commend my staff for their incredible work last night and into this morning that resulted in the arrest of (the man),” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in the release. “They left no stone unturned in their effort to identify and locate the person responsible for this senseless act of violence and bring him to justice.”