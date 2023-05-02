25-year-old called 911, then vanished, Washington family says. ‘Horrible nightmare’

A 25-year-old woman screamed for help during a 911 call before vanishing from a Washington town, her family says. Now she’s been missing for nearly two weeks.

A 911 call came from Mikayla Standridge-Martone’s phone at 5:04 a.m. on April 21 in Concrete, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

She was reported missing at 7:39 p.m., hours after she called 911, Lt. Jeff Willard told McClatchy News.

When authorities went to the area where the call came from, which was near the Skagit River, she was nowhere to be found, deputies said.

Her phone was later found by the river, so authorities began searching the area with boats, drones and a helicopter.

Deputies also searched the area where Standridge-Martone was last seen. She had been staying at a house the night before she went missing, authorities said in the release.

They also have searched Skagit View Village and several areas in Concrete, Cedar Grove and Cape Horn developments, Willard said.

“It’s just been a horrible nightmare our family has gone through,” her aunt Angela Anderson told KIRO-TV.

Her family and friends have been looking for her, too.

“We just want you to come home. We love you. I want you to know that. Don’t let anybody keep you from your family,” aunt Mardi Martone told KIRO-TV.

“We appreciate the community’s concern in this matter. We are treating this as an active missing person’s case. Our detectives will take the necessary steps to conduct a thorough investigation using the tools, facts, and evidence at our disposal,” Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said in the release.

Concrete is about 100 miles northeast of Seattle.

