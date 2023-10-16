25-year-old charged with molesting girl under the age of 10, Hall County deputies say

A Hall County man is facing molestation charges after deputies said he sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 10.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Thanh Dat Nguyen on Thursday after they said he molested a young girl multiple times from the end of 2019 through 2021.

Nguyen faces charges of aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators became aware of the crimes earlier this year when the girl told someone at her school about the assaults.

Nguyen and the girl knew each other, according to deputies.

He remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

