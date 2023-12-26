25-year-old dies after being thrown from car during rollover crash, Vermont cops say

A 25-year-old died after being thrown from a sedan during a crash, Vermont police said.

Tyler A. Brouillard was driving a 2013 Dodge Dart in light rain when he veered off a street in Bridport, tried to overcorrect and entered the center of the other side of the road, according to a news release by Vermont State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The car continued north until it went completely off the road and rolled, state police said.

Brouillard, who police say wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and died from his injuries, troopers said.

They didn’t specify if weather conditions were a contributing factor to the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Adam Silverman, the public information officer with Vermont State Police, told McClatchy News in an email.

The street was blocked off “for a short period of time” so the Crash Reconstruction Team and Drone Team could investigate, troopers said.

Vermont State Police ask anyone with information to call 802-388-4919, according to the release.

Bridport is about 60 miles southwest of Montpelier.

