25-year-old dies after car overturns during police pursuit in Madison County

A 25-year-old man from Greenville has died after his car overturned during a police pursuit Thursday night through Madison County, according to authorities.

Illinois State Police announced the man’s death in a news release Friday. His name was not provided.

A passenger in the car, a 23-year-old man from Anna, was hospitalized after the crash.

State police said in the release that the car they were traveling in, a red Dodge Challenger, matched the description of a vehicle that reportedly fled the scene of a shooting earlier on Thursday in Greenville.

Police are investigating two Greenville shootings from the same night. Illinois State Police spokesman Josh Korando told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Friday that the incidents appear to be unrelated.

Investigators believe the Dodge Challenger was involved in a shooting in which no one was hurt, according Korando’s statements to the Post-Dispatch.

A second shooting killed Laquita M. Sullivan, 37, of Greenville.

Greenville Police started investigating just before 7 p.m. Thursday after multiple people reported hearing gunshots, according to a statement published Friday by the city of Greenville. The officers found Sullivan’s body in the 600 block of East South Avenue, the city stated.

Illinois State Police said its officers responded around 7:30 p.m. The state agency is handling the homicide investigation.

The police pursuit of the Dodge Challenger started around 9 p.m. in Wood River when Wood River Police tried to pull over the car the 25-year-old from Greenville was driving, according to Illinois State Police’s news release.

The release stated that multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit but did not specify which ones.

State Police said the pursuit ended on Illinois Route 203 near the entrance to Eagle Park in Madison County when the Dodge Challenger left the road and overturned.