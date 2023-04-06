The victim killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting has been identified as 25-year-old Shakuir Rhaiheem Gipson of Des Moines.

Police and fire responded to the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue at about 2:42 p.m. Saturday. Authorities found Gipson suffering from a gunshot wound a few blocks away in the 600 block of Indiana Avenue, according to a news release from police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

First responders began lifesaving measures, and fire department medics transported him to a local hospital, but he later died, the release said.

This is the city's seventh homicide in 2023.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 515-237-1468 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 25-year-old dies from gunshot near downtown Des Moines