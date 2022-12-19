25-year-old FaceTimed dad as he left party. He’s been missing since, Illinois cops say

A 25-year-old doctoral student has gone missing after leaving a party, Illinois police say.

Peter Salvino left the party in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago and was last seen FaceTiming with his father at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Chicago Police Department

“Peter Salvino was at a party last night and walked home alone, stopped to get a burrito, and has not been seen since,” one person said on Facebook.

He was supposed to meet his father for the Chicago Bears game Sunday, but has not been heard from, WGN reported.

Police said Salvino was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants when he went missing.

Salvino is a second-year doctoral student in the Pinto Lab, which is a part of the Northwestern University interdepartmental neuroscience program.

His girlfriend, Alex Walinskas, said Monday morning they were continuing to search for Salvino.

Salvino is 6 feet, 1 inch, 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-744-8266.