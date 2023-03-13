25-year-old Gwinnett woman missing for months after cryptic text messages, family says

The family of a missing Gwinnett County woman said they are afraid she may have been kidnapped.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Lilburn Monday, where 25-year-old Selena Garcia vanished in October. She was reported missing from a home on Dickens Terrace in Lilburn shortly after she bonded out of jail. Family members said she was renting a room at the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Regan spoke to Selena’s sister, Zada Garcia, who said she can’t stop thinking about her younger sister. Zada Garcia said Selena had bonded out of jail on a misdemeanor offense.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I do think she was taken against her will,” Zada Garcia said. “I thought that from the beginning.”

She said her sister never expressed concerns about her safety, but she recently saw a troubling message Selena got from a friend.

Her friend sent her a message asking if she felt safe, to which Selena replied, “Yes, but I’d rather be with you.”

Police describe Garcia as 5′4″ and 160 pounds with brown eyes and multiple tattoos including a marijuana plant on her hand, 503 across her fingers and the name “Maria” on the outside of her wrist.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps them find Garcia.