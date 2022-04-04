25-year-old hospitalized following shooting in Springfield Sunday night

The intersection of North 20th Street and Avenue A is temporarily closed Monday, April 4, 2022 in Springfield, Michigan as police investigate a related shooting and traffic crash.

SPRINGFI — A 25-year-old Springfield man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a shooting near North 25th Street, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of North 25th Street at 10 p.m. Sunday following reports of a shooting victim and a large crowd gathered.

As units responded, a separate call for service was dispatched for a traffic crash at the intersection of North 20th Street and Avenue A. The 25-year-old Springfield man involved in the crash was identified as the shooting victim, the Sheriff's Office said in a Monday news release.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently receiving treatment, police said. No other victims were reported.

The intersection of North 20th Street and Avenue A was temporarily closed Monday morning while authorities continued to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-0912.

