25-year-old Lakeland man charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed 51-year-old

A 25-year-old Lakeland man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a weekend traffic accident that killed another driver in Lakeland.

The crash happened late Saturday night on New Tampa Highway/U.S. 92 in Lakeland. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Leonardo Barrera Zurita, 25, of Lakeland left its lane and collided with a 2004 Toyota pickup being driven in the other direction by Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata, 51, of Lakeland.

First responders found Bocanegra Mata dead when they arrived. Zurita was taken to a local hospital and treated for a broken leg and hand. His passenger, Frederico Garcia Duran, 32, also of Lakeland, was taken to a hospital and treated for cuts and bruises.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said an analysis of Zurita's blood found he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.156. The legal limit is 0.08.

Zurita was charged with DUI manslaughter, driving without a license with a crash involving death, DUI with injury and DUI with property damage.

The crash was one of three fatal crashes in various parts of Polk County on Saturday. It's the only one that has resulted in criminal charges so far.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland man, 25, charged with DUI manslaughter in weekend crash