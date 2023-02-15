25-year-old man arrested, charged with arson, Cobb County officials say
A 25-year-old man was arrested after officials said he intentionally set a fire in Mableton on Tuesday.
Cobb County police arrested Sebastian Perez for intentionally setting a fire at an address on the 1300 block of Old Powder Springs Road.
This address is right off Highway 78.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
At around 9:55 a.m., Cobb County police officers and firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire, which they determined to be “incendiary.”
Perez was initially taken to a hospital before being arrested. He faces a felony charge of arson endangerment.
The extent of any injuries suffered in this fire remains unclear.
TRENDING STORIES:
13-year-old Georgia girl goes to hospital with headache, dies of leukemia just hours later
Police investigating early morning shooting at motel in Cobb County
Cherokee County woman texted friends on the way to dinner, then vanished, deputies say
Anyone with additional information relative to this incident or others is asked to call 770-499-3869.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: