25-year-old man arrested, charged with arson, Cobb County officials say

A 25-year-old man was arrested after officials said he intentionally set a fire in Mableton on Tuesday.

Cobb County police arrested Sebastian Perez for intentionally setting a fire at an address on the 1300 block of Old Powder Springs Road.

This address is right off Highway 78.

At around 9:55 a.m., Cobb County police officers and firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire, which they determined to be “incendiary.”

Perez was initially taken to a hospital before being arrested. He faces a felony charge of arson endangerment.

The extent of any injuries suffered in this fire remains unclear.

Anyone with additional information relative to this incident or others is asked to call 770-499-3869.

