25-year-old man arrested, charged with manslaughter for 2021 hit-and-run in Wilmington

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for fatally hitting a pedestrian in late 2021, Wilmington police announced Monday.

He has been charged with manslaughter and other traffic violations.

Wilmington police said that Jonathan Arroyo-Herrera struck 36-year-old Santiago Castro with his car at 6:55 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2021, on the 1400 block of West Second Street. Castro was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

MORE:Lots of crashes near you? Years of Delaware crash data now searchable to the public online

Police said that Arroyo-Herrera fled the scene before they arrived, and the Wilmington Police Traffic Division began investigating the case. He was eventually arrested on Feb. 22, 2023, according to police.

The details of the investigation are unclear, as court records show Arroyo-Herrera was arrested under a Rule 9 or sealed warrant, which keeps the details from the public eye. However, court dockets show that Arroyo-Herrera was initially indicted on Dec. 19, 2022, but failed to show up for his arraignment when he was summoned the following month.

PEDESTRIAN CRASH:Family, community mourns restaurateur fatally hit while crossing street near Sitaly To Go

Police did not say how Arroyo-Herrera was later found and arrested.

He is now in custody at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $68,202 cash bail.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington police arrest man for December 2021 hit-and-run