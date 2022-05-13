25-year-old man arrested for child sexual assault in Henderson County

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

A recent Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man for indecent liberties with a child.

On Sunday, May 8, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit began an investigation into the recent sexual assault of a 5-year-old child, which occurred in Henderson County, according to the sheriff’s office. As a result of this investigation, detectives have charged Matthew Alexander Moses, 25, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child.

The sheriff’s office could not confirm on Friday afternoon if Moses was a Henderson County resident.

Moses is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The Believe Child Advocacy Center of Henderson County assisted with this investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

