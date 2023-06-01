25-year-old man arrested in Deep Ellum bar shooting that killed 2, injured 1 in Dallas

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in a Deep Ellum bar shooting that killed two people and injured another in March, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Investigators identified Tommy Spell as the suspect they say fatally shot Rickey Gossett, 37, and Danielle Jones, 30.

Spell faces a charge of capital murder. He is at the Dallas County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated felony charges.

On March 15 at around 1:20 a.m. police responded to the shooting at the Bitter End bar in the 2800 block of Elm Street. Police found two victims, a man and woman, had been shot.

Video obtained by police shows Gossett was on the patio of the business when he was approached by a man — later identified as Spell — who fired multiple shots at him.

One of the rounds fired went through the business window and hit Jones, who was standing inside, according to police.

Both victims died at a local hospital.

The video shows Spell ran northbound on Elm Street from the scene of the shooting, police said.

A third victim was injured when he was hit by a bullet fragment. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His identity was not released by police.