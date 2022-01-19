25-year-old man charged with arson after fire in Reisterstown apartment, police say

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a Reisterstown apartment, police said.

Baltimore County Police said Tuesday that officers were called to a two-alarm fire in the unit block of Brookebury Drive at around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Police said they arrested Jawon R. Moseley, 25, and charged him with first-degree arson. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The department did not provide additional details but said the arson team is continuing to investigate.