25-year-old man charged with murder in shooting death of his mother, Raleigh police say

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother Friday afternoon, the Raleigh Police Department said Saturday morning.

Trumelia Vanessa Hawkins, 46, was found in the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive about 3 p.m. Friday, suffering from a gunshot wound, the police said. They did not say if she was found in a home, and did not say where or when she died.

Tyler Jordan Hawkins, 25, has been arrested and charged in the death of Trumelia Hawkins, whom police identified as Tyler Hawkins’ mother. Tyler Hawkins is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.

Police provided no further details about the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to report it using the CrimeStoppers website, raleighcrimestoppers.org.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.