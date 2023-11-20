25-year-old man charged with two counts of exposing himself at Martinez gas station

A 25-year-old man last week was arrested after allegedly exposing himself outside a Martinez gas station.

The man is charged with two counts of public indecency, according to jail records. He was also issued a criminal trespass warning.

At about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the EnMarket on Bobby Jones Expressway for a public indecency call.

Deputies met with the clerk who said the man walked inside the business and asked for a free drink, according to an incident report. When the clerk told him he would have to pay, he began cursing and yelling at her.

The man walked outside of the business and made an obscene finger gesture toward the clerk and a customer, according to the report. He then lowered his pants and exposed his penis to them.

The two victims told deputies he later walked back into the business and told them he would come back with a weapon, according to the report. The victims followed the man to a neighboring parking lot, where he exposed his penis again.

The man told deputies he never exposed himself and only "slightly lowered his pants," according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man accused of exposing himself at Columbia County gas station