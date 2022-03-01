25-year-old man dies after being shot in West Baltimore on Tuesday, police say

A 25-year-old man died after being shot in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

Baltimore Police said that just before 5 p.m. Western District officers were called to the unit block of South Carey Street for a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers then found the 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the Union Square neighborhood. Police said he was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.