25-year-old man dies in Mecklenburg jail, the fifth death at uptown facility this year

A 25-year-old man died at the Mecklenburg County jail on Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. It’s the fifth death at the uptown facility this year, and the eighth since May 2021.

Details have not been released about Russell Fincham’s death, but the Sheriff’s Office said a medical emergency was called around 8:25 a.m. and medical staff began CPR.

Medic arrived 10 minutes later and continued CPR. Fincham died at 8:56 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“It is devastating to report the death of this young resident who was in our custody and care. We send our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in the statement.

Fincham was placed in jail custody on Sunday on charges of larceny and breaking into a vehicle, jail records show.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the death.

Since 2011, deaths in custody have increased significantly in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. There were 17 deaths in 2011, and 68 in 2021.

State-led investigations into recent deaths have concluded staffing shortages in the Mecklenburg jail likely contributed to safety violations at the time of death in at least three of the recent cases, The Charlotte Observer has previously reported.

Jail deaths in Charlotte in 2022

▪ Tommy Hucks, 42, who died of a medical emergency on June 11.

▪ Derrick Geter, 33, who died of a medical emergency on May 5.

▪ William Rhinesmith, 47, died by suicide in his cell April 19.

▪ Francine Laney was found dead on March 2. Her family has filed a lawsuit against McFadden, alleging that the jail showed “deliberate indifference” to her medical needs and lacked enough medical staff.

Last month, county commissioners voted to close the Juvenile Detention Center by Dec. 1 as part of the budget for the fiscal year that started July 1. McFadden and the county have said they hope this will help to cut costs fill open positions at the uptown jail.