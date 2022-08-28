25-year-old man dies in Rock Hill wreck, police say

A 25-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after his car ran off the road and hit a pole in Rock Hill, police said.

The driver was in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am at about 3:35 a.m. when he lost control and struck the pole in the 2000 block of West Main Street before.

He died at the scene, police said.

No further information has been released.

