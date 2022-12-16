25-year-old man killed in police shooting during a disturbance in Belton neighborhood

A 25-year-old man was killed in a police shooting Thursday night after he allegedly raised a gun towards an officer during a disturbance in a Belton neighborhood, the Belton Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The man killed in the shooting was identified as William F. Blakely of Belton, police said.

Officers responded to an armed disturbance about 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Hargis Street. Arriving officers found Blakely who was allegedly armed with a handgun. He allegedly refused follow officers commands to drop the gun, police said.

A taser was used. Blakely, however, allegedly continued refuse to drop the weapon. He allegedly raised the gun toward an officer. An officer shot Blakely, who was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting, police said.

No officers were injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the police shooting.