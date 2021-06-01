Man wanted for deadly Clovis bar shooting arrested in Arizona

Clovis police have confirmed that 25-year-old Eddie Cordero of Fresno was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona.

Video Transcript

GRACIELA MORENO: Authorities say 25-year-old Eddie Cordero of Fresno walked into the Palace Bar and nightclub and opened fire. Action News Reporter Gilbert Magallon joins us live from the Palace with more on the search for the gunman. Gilbert.

GILBERT MAGALLON: Well, Graciela, officers with the Clovis Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating suspect Eddie Cordero. At the moment, officers don't know if he's still in the area, which is why they're reaching out to the community for assistance.

Now, the shooting that triggered this tragedy happened early Saturday morning inside the Palace. Detectives say Cordero entered the bar just after 2:00 and opened fire on victims Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez. The two victims were killed. An employee was also hit by gunfire and survived.

Investigators say hours before the shooting, there was a disagreement between Cordero and the victims inside the Palace. Cordero was asked to leave, but later returned, armed with a gun. The suspect took off in a car after the shooting.

JIM MUNRO: He is considered armed and dangerous, for obvious reasons. So, yes, do not approach. Call the police immediately if you do see him, and we will respond.

GILBERT MAGALLON: Authorities say they're still looking into the motive that triggered the argument before that shooting. Officers say they're also interested in speaking with other people seen with Cordero the night of the shooting. Cordero is facing several charges, including two counts of murder.

Now anyone who does see Cordero or has any information on him is urged to call the Clovis Police Department. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling valley Crime Stoppers. For now, in Clovis, Gilbert Magallon, ABC 30, Action News.