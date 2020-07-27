A man accused of fatally shooting two people in late March in Lauderdale Lakes was arrested, Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Investigators found Quainton Leon Baker, 25, a convicted felon from Miami, Wednesday in Lauderhill, a couple miles north of the corner where a man and a woman were killed on March 30.

BSO deputies responded to a “shots fired” call around 5 a.m. that Monday during an illegal car show near the corner of North State Road 7 and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

The deputies said cars were fleeing the area when they found the victims’ bodies.

The man died on the scene, while the woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she died from gunshot wounds. BSO is withholding the names of the victims.

Baker, who is being held at Broward County Jail, is facing charges of grand theft of a firearm, weapon possession by a convicted felon and two counts of second-degree murder.

Baker was convicted of a felony in 2018 in Texas and served up to nine months in state jail, according to court records.

“BSO is committed to reducing and eliminating the increase of violent crimes like this one in its jurisdictions by enforcing the letter of the law,” the case’s lead investigators said in a press release.