25-year-old mother died shielding her baby from El Paso gunman

Jordan Anchondo died shielding her baby from the gunman as he opened fire in a Walmart in Texas

A 25-year-old mother was shot dead as she shielded her baby during a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. Jordan Anchondo had been shopping at Walmart for back-to-school supplies when suspected white supremacist Patrick Crusius is reported to have opened fire in the supermarket, killing 20 people and injuring dozens of others.

Her sister, Leta Jamrowski, 19, told US media that Ms Anchondo appeared to have thrown herself on top of her two-month-old baby, which survived the massacre but broke several bones.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” she said.

“So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

Ms Jamrowski spent the night desperately awaiting word of whether her brother-in-law, Andre Anchondo, had survived the attack.

A photograph of Jordan Anchondo

"They said that if he were alive, more than likely he would have gotten in contact by now," she said.

Mexican consular officials were monitoring the number of wounded and missing people on Sunday.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in the state of Chihuahua.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico, said three Mexicans were killed in the shooting, and sent his condolences “to the families of the victims, both American and Mexican."

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said six Mexicans also were wounded in the shooting, including 45-year-old Mario de Alba Montes, 44-year-old Olivia Mariscal Rodriguez and 10-year-old Erika de Alba Mariscal.

Mr Ebrard says the man and woman are from Chihuahua. He said the other three wounded Mexicans, whose names weren't given, were two men and a woman from Torreon, in Coahuila state, and Ciudad Juarez.

Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate and an El Paso native, held a news conference on a street corner opposite the hospital as the sun set, recounting his visit with wounded victims, including a woman who had a bullet pass through her lungs.

"I told them that I am so amazed at how strong they are," the former US congressman said.